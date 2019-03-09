Mission accomplished for Air Force, but not because of anything that happened at Boise State on Saturday.
The Falcons clinched the No. 6 seed in the Mountain West Tournament despite being blasted by the Broncos 80-52 in an ugly close to the regular season.
"I think we were an overconfident bunch," coach Dave Pilipovich said.
Pilipovich listed “moving into the next tier in the conference” as his goal entering this season, and finishing in the middle of the 11-team pack certainly qualifies as moving up for a program that has been ninth or 10th each of the past five seasons.
The sixth seed matches Air Force's best spot in the conference tournament since 2007-08. But because the Mountain West has fluctuated in size over the years, perhaps it is most telling to note that this is the first time since 2006-07 that the Falcons have finished ahead of five teams in the conference standings.
Losses from Colorado State and New Mexico assured the Falcons (13-17, 8-10 Mountain West) would get the best seed available to them as they entered the day, but they did nothing to help themselves.
Boise State (12-19, 6-11) jumped ahead by double digits in the first five minutes and stayed there. Air Force turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, didn’t attempt a free throw until the second half and was outrebounded 35-22.
The Broncos, celebrating Senior Day, had 20 points from senior Zach Haney, including his first 3-pointer of the Mountain West season. Derrick Alston led all scorers with 22 points for Boise State.
Air Force had 10 points and four rebounds from Lavelle Scottie and nine points from Caleb Morris, who went 3 of 3 from 3-point range. LeSean Brown scored a career-high eight points as the Falcons gave their bench extended time in the second half when the game was out of hand and the results from the Colorado State and Wyoming games were known.
“We didn’t come out ready to play,” Brown told Jim Arthur on the postgame show on the 740 AM broadcast. “We didn’t have any energy, any intensity. They came out and punched us in the mouth and we didn’t respond.”
Air Force will open the Mountain West Tournament against No. 11 San Jose State at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Las Vegas. The winner will face No. 3 Fresno State at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Falcons are 3-0 against San Jose State and Fresno State this season.