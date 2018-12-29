Tight regulation gave way to a wacky overtime as Bemidji State tied Air Force on Saturday night at Cadet Ice Arena.
Falcons goaltender Billy Christopoulos dove backward in overtime to smother the puck but the nearby referee motioned to the goal and the Beavers spilled onto the ice, only to wait for the results of a long review. Everyone took a look, and the call was overturned for reasons having nothing to do with the goal line — Bemidji State was ruled offsides.
It wasn’t even the reason the Falcons had in mind, but they took the call gladly.
“We thought it was too many men. We didn’t really know either. That’s why I called the refs over. Right away, our guys reacted and said, ‘too many! Too many!’” coach Frank Serratore said. “But when the officials look, they look at everything.”
With a second chance and extra jump, the Falcons drew a penalty on an odd-man rush but couldn’t score in the last minute and a half of overtime, settling for the 3-3 draw.
Neither coach Serratore — younger brother Tom coaches the Beavers — left this one with the desired result. But at least one had accepted it.
“We could have won that game, we could have lost that game. It was pretty even,” Frank Serratore said. “Maybe it’s poetic justice that it’s period four tomorrow. I don’t know if either team deserved to lose that game. It’s probably where it should be.”
One-goal leads never lasted long as the speedy and evenly matched Beavers and Falcons traded scores, one apiece per period.
Aaron Miller came over the blue line, used a Falcon as a screen and ripped one cleanly home to make it 1-0 9:36 in.
Air Force (9-7-1) tied it up with a second under six minutes left in the first as Joe Tyran parked himself in front of Bemidji State (8-8-3) goaltender Henry Johnson. His first whack was saved, but the second, from his knees, found twine.
On one of several disjointed power plays, Walker Sommer made a slow, steady trek past the net, poking at the puck as he went, until he found open space and scored his third of the season. The 2-1 lead lasted until the late stages of the second period, when Bemidji State’s Justin Baudry skated in through traffic and put the puck over Christopoulos’ shoulder.
Kieran Durgan gave Air Force the lead back early in the third when he came in on a 2-on-1 and tucked the puck right under the crossbar from the top of the faceoff circle.
Air Force turned the puck over as the clock wound down and Owen Sillinger made them pay, curling around the crease and a sprawled Christopoulos (29 saves).
“I think we stuck with it,” Durgan said. “Let up at the end there, but I think for the most part we played a good 60-minute game.”