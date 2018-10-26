Air Force will take on Boise State with a running start, which has worked for it in the past in this series.
The teams have played six times, with the seventh coming at 5 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Stadium. They’ve split those meetings thus far. The three times the Falcons have entered the matchup following a loss, they’ve been beaten. But in the other three, Air Force has not only entered its game against Boise State off a win, but a win in which it ran for at least 300 yards and posted an average of 570 yards of offense.
Last week Air Force won at UNLV as it ran for 383 yards and posted 572 yards of offense.
These are not a random collection of numbers. Historically, Air Force’s offense is at its best when it’s running for 300 or more yards. And it’s firing on all cylinders when that rushing attack paves the way for big plays in the passing attack, bolstering the total yards.
Having all of its offensive tools at its disposal has been a key in defeating Boise State. And it’s looking like Air Force is rounding into shape at the right time once again.
“It’s definitely a slower start than what we wanted, we wanted that from the beginning,” Falcons center Connor Vikupitz said. “It’s getting there.”
He’s correct, things didn’t click instantly for Air Force (3-4, 1-3 Mountain West) this year. The team didn’t break 400 yards of offense in its first two games. It hit bottom in putting up 250 yards in a loss against Navy, which prompted the removal of quarterback Arion Worthman. It went for 399 in a pounding of Navy, dipped to 276 against San Diego State’s stout defense on the road, then had the big game last week against UNLV.
“We’ve been close all year,” slot receiver Andrew Smith said. “We could be sitting here at 7-0, 6-1, whatever. I think we’re finally starting to get some continuity.”
Every bit of that continuity will be needed against a Boise State (5-2, 3-1) team that features one of the most accomplished quarterbacks (four-year starter Brett Rypien) to play in the Mountain West and complements that with balance. The Broncos’ defense ranks No. 16 in the nation in yardage and 18th in scoring. This is a team that built a 35-7 halftime last week at Colorado State, amassed 818 yards against UConn and has averaged 48 points in its five victories.
Those two losses maybe take a bit of shine out of the Boise State mystique that has built with its sustained success over the past two decades, but this is very much a typically powerful Broncos team.
But Air Force has beaten strong Boise State teams before. The Broncos went 0-3 against the Falcons from 2014-16 while going 31-6 against everyone else.
They key has been finding offensive rhythm before facing Boise State. In those three losses to Boise State, which Air Force entered after losses, the Falcons averaged 211 rushing yards and 330 yards of total offense. In the three wins, which they entered with offensive momentum, they averaged 310 rushing yards and 434 yards of total offense.
One key circumstance has changed, as the Falcons are without Ronald Cleveland, one of its biggest offensive threats, after an injury suffered late in the game last week.
Even without Cleveland, Boise State knows what to expect.
“What I expect to see from their offense is a well-disciplined team that runs the ball very effectively,” Broncos coach Bryan Harsin said, “and we have to do a damn good job of being in the right place on the defensive side.”
Next Boise State at Air Force, 5 p.m. Saturday, CBS-SN, 740 AM