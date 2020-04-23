Air Force canceled its summer sports camps on Thursday, cutting off a major source of revenue.
“It is with disappointment that we have made the difficult decision to cancel (Air Force sports camps) due to the threat caused by the spread of COVID-19,” Air Force athletics tweeted. “The safety of all involved with Camps is of upmost importance to our program.”
The camps had been scheduled for three sessions from June 8-24 for athletes age 8-18.
Full refunds will be provided.
In the most recent available tax filing for the Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation, posted for 2017, sports camps registrations brought in $1.6 million. The AFAAC total revenue for that year was $24.5 million. For comparable lines on the ledger, net sales for food and beverages sold at events that year netted $2.3 million. Corporate sponsorships and royalties also netted $1.6 million.
The camps have also routinely served as two-way recruiting tools, with prospects able to show their abilities in Air Force’s systems in-person and coaches getting an opportunity to show off facilities and educate about the academy.
Air Force said anticipated dates for the 2021 camps are June 14-30.