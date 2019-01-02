In and out. Over and over and over.
Air Force found the looks it wanted against New Mexico, it simply didn’t get the shots to fall in a 65-58 loss to open the Mountain West season at Clune Arena on Wednesday.
Lavelle Scottie had 27 of those looks — the most ever for Air Force in a conference game — and saw most rattle out. He went 10 for 27 with 20 points.
“Just got to keep shooting. Keep going towards it, don’t let the in-and-out ones hinder your confidence,” said Scottie, who took 25 2-point attempts, most in the lane as New Mexico played a high zone that pushed the guards back but left a soft spot in the middle. “If you do that, it’s going to get worse.”
But, he allowed, “it’s definitely easier said than done.”
Coach Dave Pilipovich had no trouble with the volume of Scottie’s shots because there wasn’t a forced or heavily contested look among them. They were the shots Air Force wanted. They just went in and out.
Getting over all those near-miss shots would be hard for anyone to take, but particularly in a game like this. New Mexico used a 16-2 first-half run to build a lead that grew as large as 13 points, but Air Force clawed to within four points with 5:47 remaining.
But on the next four possessions, the Falcons came up empty.
Finally, Scottie and Ryan Swan converted and the deficit was three points with 1 minute to play. But two more misses followed, then a turnover, and New Mexico sealed it with four free throws.
“We’re getting good looks, it’s just the ball’s just got to go in,” said senior Pervis Louder, who scored 10 points off the bench. “That’s it. Period. It’s not rocket science or anything.”
New Mexico installed a zone defense just two weeks ago and had used it for just a handful of possessions before Wednesday. Coach Paul Weir said he wanted to take Air Force off the 3-point line but also not give up layups, and that’s where the plethora of looks for Scottie (including 20 in the first half) came from.
“It was 7 for 20. Like I told the guys (at halftime), the 20 was a little ‘uh-oh.’ But if it’s 7 for 20, we’ll take that,” Weir said. “We just have to make sure we rebound at the back end of that. Defensively, it worked out exactly how we wanted it to.”
Anthony Mathis led four Lobos in double figures with 17 points.
Swan collected his second-career double-double for the Falcons with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
For Pilipovich, the frustration all but boiled over. He liked so much about what the Falcons did — holding the Lobos to 23 second-half points before the four tacked-on free throws at the end, forcing 19 turnovers, limiting New Mexico to 43.4 percenet shooting and racking up 17 assists on 24 field goals.
But the missed shots were too much to overcome as Air Force hit just 38.1 percent from the field.
“I think we let one slip by tonight,” Pilipovich said. “Finish. I guess the word I’d say is finish. We’ve got to finish. Finish. We’ve got to finish.
“Ahhhhhh! This burns.”