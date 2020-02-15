Cristian Montelongo grew up as a distance runner in rural Texas between Austin and Houston – basically as far from the hockey universe as one can get.
Yet Montelongo, along with about 830 fellow Air Force Academy cadets, found himself historically up-close to the sport on Saturday.
“It was better than I expected,” Montelongo said of his first hockey game, which he viewed from the Falcon Stadium playing surface as the Los Angeles Kings topped the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 victory in an NHL Stadium Series matchup. “Way better.”
This was the first time seats were positioned on the playing surface for an NHL outdoor game, and organizers decided to fill those with cadets who volunteered and received free tickets.
Montelongo said the playing surface from that close couldn’t be seen while sitting, but once cadets stood they had a perfect view of the action. The cadets also gathered around a helipad-like stage for a Sam Hunt concert.
Afterward, the players interacted with the cadets, leaving a number of them marching back toward awaiting buses holding game-used sticks.
“I just went out there and I was like, ‘Can I please have your stick?’ And he handed it to me,” said enthused freshman Valeria Ulloa of East Hartford, Conn., of her souvenir courtesy of a Kings player.
Like Montelongo, Ulloa had little previous experience with hockey, having seen only a few high school games.
“It was cold out there, but it was something I never imagined,” said Ulloa, who endured the sub-freezing temperatures along with a sellout crowd of 43,574.
The experience for the cadets included a short, brisk bus ride across academy grounds to the game and back. Many in the stadium found transportation to and from to be a vastly different experience, as the traffic congestion was made worse by accidents southbound and northbound on I-25 near the Air Force gates.
Montelongo said his night was enhanced by “getting hype with the players and with each other,” and it was a feeling shared by the players.
“They had so much energy when we were coming in and out of the dressing room,” Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “That was really cool; it definitely stuck out for me. It was tough to get a feel for the fans – they were so far away. It was really quiet on the ice. I’m sure it wasn’t quiet in the stands, I’m sure it was electric. But for me, the biggest thing I’ll take away is the people who serve and the other people are going to serve were the awesome.”