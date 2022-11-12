Air Force rebounded on Saturday evening, beating Bentley 2-0 at Cadet Ice Arena. The win followed up the Falcons’ 5-1 loss Friday.
With just over a minute left in the first period, Air Force’s Andrew DeCarlo broke a scoreless stalemate. He scored on a power play with assists from Luke Rowe and Will Gavin.
Bentley stayed in the game for the entire second period and half of the third, but the Falcons put the game away with a few minutes left. Rowe scored on a 5-on-3 to give Air Force a 2-0 lead it would hold for the rest of the game.
Despite scoring just twice, the Falcons dominated puck possession. They recorded 42 shots, while Bentley tallied just 25.
Guy Blessing, a sophomore, earned the win in goal for Air Force. He recorded 25 saves.
The series split moves Air Force to 2-2 in AHA play.
The Falcons will begin a four-game road trip to the northeast next week. They battle American International College next week before facing Mercyhurst the following weekend.