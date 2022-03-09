LAS VEGAS – Air Force either reached rock bottom or the bedrock upon which it will build its basketball foundation.
A 83-56 blowout at the hands of Utah State on Wednesday in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament showed that either way, the way out of this is will be arduous.
“It's going to take time,” coach Joe Scott said. “Anything that's worth anything takes time. Success takes time.”
There was nothing remotely successful about this day for the 10th-seeded Falcons (11-18).
Defensively, Air Force forced just one first-half turnover and then gave up 81% shooting in the second half. The No. 7 seed Aggies opened the game on a 9-2 run. The Falcons missed their final seven shots of the first half. USU then used an 11-0 run in the second half to take the game into blowout territory.
“They've played together a lot and our defense just wasn't where it should have been today,” said Air Force sophomore Joseph Octave, who scored a career-high 21 points with 10 rebounds. And they're, obviously, just a really good team.”
Brandon Horvath scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and Justin Bean added 16. They are both seniors and helped the Aggies (18-14) to two championships in this event over the past three years. Sean Bairstow had 11. He’s a junior.
Utah State started three seniors and a junior. Air Force started three freshmen and a sophomore along with senior A.J. Walker, whose career ended with four points.
Jake Heidbreder scored 13 points, stretching his run of double-digit scoring games to seven in a row to close the season. Fellow freshman Jeffrey Mills came off the bench to score nine points with three assists.
Octave, Heidreder and Mills shot a combined 17-of-25 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. The rest of the team was 6-of-26 and 0-for-9.
All this against the team that, back in December, Air Force defeated 47-45 to open the Mountain West slate.
And it usually hasn’t been like this. The Mountain West expanded to 11 teams and added an opening round to open the conference tournament in 2014. In Air Force’s first seven trips to the Thomas & Mack Center under that format it went 4-3 in the first round and the three losses were by seven points or fewer – including one in triple-overtime. Two of those tight losses were to UNLV, which plays in its home arena for the event.
This is the second year in a row since Scott returned to the program that he led to a Mountain West regular-season title in 2004, that the Falcons have been bounced in blowout fashion – by 28 points last year and 27 on Wednesday.
The coach remains insistent that there’s a path forward. He says will require time in the weight room to add muscle, time on the floor to add experience and a dedication to the sport to add to the collective skill set. He wants to recruit more players who have the drive necessary to improve, and he won’t concern himself with variables such as losing players to the transfer portal that he can’t control.
Wednesday illustrated just how long that path might need to be.
“This is a really good league,” Scott said. “So that's what we have to attack going forward. And we have a lot of pieces to attack it with.”