Apparently this is what happens when an unstoppable force meets, well, another unstoppable force.
Air Force and Boise State are tied 28-28 at halftime at Falcon Stadium after combining for 627 yards, 32 first downs and two punts.
The Falcons will get the ball to open the second half.
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien, who has suffered two of his worst games in a long career against Air Force, is 16-of-28 passing for 281 yards and four touchdowns. His final completion came on fourth and 10 with 5 seconds left in the half, when he unleashed a pass just ahead of a blitz and threw a 35-yard touchdown to CT Thomas.
The Broncos have gained 289 of their 340 yards in the air.
Air Force, on the other hand, has featured a little bit of everything in their best offensive half of the season.
Quarterback Isaiah Sanders is 4-of-5 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown, while running 11 times for 50 yards and a score.
Tailback Joseph Saucier has one catch for 51 yards and one pass to receiver Andrew Smith for a 32-yard touchdown – the first career touchdown for Smith.
Fullback Cole Fagan leads Air Force with 55 rushing yards and a 17-yard touchdown.
