SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – American International College goalie Zackarias Skog posted his second straight shutout as the Yellow Jackets defeated Air Force 4-0 in an Atlantic Hockey Conference game Saturday at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Mass.
AIC (5-7-1, 5-4-1 AHC) outshot Air Force 6-2 in the first five minutes of the opening period, but the Falcons came back with the next six shots on net. Late in the period, AIC took a 1-0 lead when Brennan Kapcheck dropped a pass for Patrik Demel. Demel’s blast from the center point put the home team up 1-0 at 15:23.
Thirty seconds into the second period, the Yellow Jackets took a 2-0 lead. After AIC won the opening faceoff of the period, Hugo Reinhardt won a puck on the wall and set up Tobias Fladeby on the back door for his third of the series. Later in the period, AIC took a 3-0 lead when Nicolas Luka found Darius Davidson in the slot and the sophomore scored his fifth of the season at 13:03.
Midway through the third period, AIC forced a turnover in front of the Air Force net and Shawn McBride scored for a 4-0 lead at 9:25.
AIC outshot Air Force (6-6, 6-4 AHC) 25-20. Skog made 20 saves for the Yellow Jackets while Zach LaRocque made 21 for the Falcons. Each team was 0 for 1 on the power play.
“They were clearly the better team this weekend,” AFA coach Frank Serratore said. “We were better today, but they were better too. It was all about them this weekend. I am very impressed with them. If they play like that, they will be a legit contender in our league. The break next weekend comes at a good time for us.”
Air Force is now off until a two-game conference series at RIT, Nov. 30-Dec. 1.