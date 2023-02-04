After one of the worst stretches Air Force hockey has seen in recent memory, the Falcons have seemingly hit a groove.

They earned the sweep of Mercyhurst on Saturday, defeating the Lakers 4-2. Air Force collected five points on the weekend, as their Friday win came in overtime.

Mercyhurst got on the board first, when Garrett Dahm scored at even strength just minutes into the first period. Air Force evened it up before the end of the period, when Chris Hedden scored with assists from Parker Brown and Will Gavin.

Willie Reim gave Air Force its first lead of the game in the second period.

But Mercyhurst didn’t go away. Mickey Burns scored an equalizing goal four minutes into the third period.

It didn’t take long for the Falcons to reclaim their lead, though.

Reim scored his second goal of the game on a power play with five minutes left. It marked Air Force’s first power-play goal since Jan. 13, a road loss to Holy Cross.

The Falcons sealed the win in the game’s final minute, when Mason McCormick scored on an empty net.

Maiszon Balboa, a sophomore goalie, earned his third win in a row. Balboa recorded 19 saves and allowed two goals.

The win is also the team’s third in a row and the Falcons’ fourth in their last six games.

After entering the weekend in sole possession of last place in the AHA standings, the Falcons are tied for ninth with Bentley. Air Force is four points behind eighth-place Canisius, and the top eight teams in the league reach the AHA Tournament.

Air Force (10-16-2) will look to extend its winning streak on the road against Sacred Heart next weekend.