The sequel to the Joe Scott era picked up like a program already in progress.
Air Force topped California State-Northridge 66-61 as two veterans logged 40 minutes, another played 39 and the Falcons went just three-deep on the bench.
“We practice so hard every day,” said Chris Joyce, who played the full game and matched a career high with 23 points. “Every day is like playing a 40-minute game, so we’re getting kind of used to it.”
That's because Scott is still the same coach as he was the first time around when he led Air Force to its lone Mountain West title and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Virtually everything looked almost too smooth. In a year where early season kinks figured to be accentuated by practice time interrupted by COVID-19 pauses and quarantines, they were all but nonexistent in the season-opener in this bubble event at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.
Air Force made nine first-half 3s, led for nearly 39 minutes, dished out 14 assists and held CSUN to 36% shooting.
The well-oiled machine simply started back up like it was 2004 all over again.
“I think we have pieces,” Scott said. “I know what I’ve seen in practice, but you never know that until you play the game. That was the message, and I thought right from the tip our guys were ready to play.
“Obviously I was very pleased with what I saw.”
The Falcons jumped out to a 22-10 lead and built an advantage as large as 13.
Sophomore Nikc Jackson, who played sparingly last year, was perhaps the only Falcons player who took some time to develop a rhythm. He started the game 2-for-10 shooting before hitting a 3-pointer and adding a dunk. He finished with 12 points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes and showed glimpses of the potential he brings as a threat in the lane.
“Three missed layups early on, but he was where he was supposed to be,” Scott said. “They were the right plays; good passes and he learned from it. He got better from it. That’s good to see from a sophomore in Game 1. Hopefully, he’s just going to keep building on that.”
The Matadors posted a 10-6 record in the Big West a year ago and beat the Mountain West’s Fresno State in a nonconference matchup. Their finish at No. 208 in the RPI was well above that of the Falcons. The game was also played away from Clune Arena, where the Falcons owned an 18-76 mark over the past six years — including 6-12 on neutral courts.
Walker, the team's only returning full-time starter, scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 39 minutes. Van Soelen had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 40 minutes.
Ameka Akaya rounded out the starting lineup. Mason Taylor, Abe Kinrade and Glen McClintock were the three Falcons to appear off the bench.
Texas A&M transfer TJ Starks paced CSUN with 22 points.
Joyce matched a career high with three steals and drew praise from Scott for his defense.
Now, can Air Force do all this again on short rest? They play Seattle at 1 p.m. Sunday to conclude the event.
"I can do it," Joyce said. "Absolutely. I’m ready for it."