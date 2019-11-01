Lavelle Scottie asked for an extra stat sheet after an exhibition victory Friday night.

The senior preseason All-Mountain West first-team selection wasn’t interested in checking out his line of 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block in a 85-73 win over Colorado Christian.

“I want to check my turnovers,” he said.

Then, Scottie and fellow senior captain Ryan Swan led the team in postgame sprints across the Clune Arena floor.

“Stand up tall,” Scottie shouted, policing his exhausted teammates during the extra conditioning session. “Don’t lean over.”

The team’s leader left no doubt as to where his priorities rest — or don't rest — with the season-opener approaching on Thursday with a visit from Idaho State.

“We needed this one so we can learn from our mistakes so we can get better and go where we want to go in the postseason,” Scottie said.

Scottie was joined in double-figure scoring by teammates Chris Joyce (12), Sid Tomes (11), Swan (10 after battling an ankle injury in October) and Keaton Van Soelen (10), and Air Force outrebounded their NCAA Division II guests 44-22 while registering six steals and six blocks.

This was a departure from last year’s similar exhibition, as D-II Western State came to Clune and won by 20 against a Falcons team that waded through injuries during a slow start that eventually revved into a sixth-place finish in the Mountain West.

This year, the Falcons face key November games against Texas State, Army and TCU and then open conference play a month earlier than usual on Dec. 4 — so there’s an urgency to speed through that feeling-out period early in the season.

“We’ve been setting the standard in practice of high intensity,” said Scottie, who checked back in with Swan as Air Force’s 19-point lead dwindled to 68-59 with 6:49 remaining. The Falcons then surged back in front by 16. “I feel like we could have ramped it up a little more.”

The downside for Air Force came when Caleb Morris, last year’s team leader in 3-point field goals, sprained his right ankle.

“I’m a little bit upset with that,” coach Dave Pilipovich said. “Caleb’s been playing well, and obviously that could be some time.”

Colorado Springs Christian School graduate Justin Engesser scored 10 points for Colorado Christian, and Cheyenne Mountain product Luke Martin logged 11 scoreless minutes.

