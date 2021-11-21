Air Force’s early season surge now includes a tournament title, as the Falcons defeated Bethune-Cookman 73-65 on Sunday to claim the Sunshine Slam Bracket 1 championship.
Air Force went 3-0 in the event, which included a win at Tulsa and a victory on Saturday over Holy Cross, also played at Daytona Beach, Fla., where Sunday’s game was held.
The Falcons (4-1) have won four straight.
A.J. Walker scored 22 points, following a 26-point performance on Saturday, and was named tournament MVP.
Joseph Octave scored 14 on Sunday and was included on the all-tournament team.
Bethune-Cookman jumped out to a 12-3 lead and led 41-39 at halftime. The Falcons made 15 of 17 free throws in the second half to gain separation.
Freshmen Jake Heidbreder and Ethan Taylor scored 13 points apiece for Air Force.