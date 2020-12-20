Nikc Jackson clapped his hands for the ball, then calmly beat the shot clock with a 3-pointer that expanded the lead to five points for Air Force with 32 seconds remaining.
It was as if the sophomore didn’t know things weren’t supposed to be this easy on the road, particularly in this building where the Falcons had never won and had lost the last three by 76 combined points.
Turns out, he did know, as he revealed after the Falcons' 68-66 upset victory at Nevada on Sunday. He just didn't play like it.
“We definitely are not oblivious to the fact that this was Air Force’s first win at Nevada,” Jackson said after the Falcons snapped an 0-8 curse at the Lawlor Event Center. “So, of course, we’re definitely excited. But we’re also knowing this is just one game out of a whole conference schedule. So we’ve got to be happy that we got this win, but we’ve got to let the momentum carry over into all of our next games.”
The sentiment has to sound refreshing for an Air Force fan base worn down by road woes. Entering Sunday, Air Force had won eight of its past 63 road games in the Mountain West.
But Jackson wasn’t really part of those, as he logged just 29 minutes last year as a sophomore. Neither was freshman guard Glen McClintock. Or coach Joe Scott, whose last season with Air Force came in 2004 in a conference championship season.
That group seems unburdened by the past, and those who lived through it seem battled-hardened by it. Veteran guard A.J. Walker scored a career-high 27 points. Guard Chris Joyce scored 18 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:49 remaining. Forward Keaton Van Soelen played 36 minutes with six points, six assists, five rebounds, a block, a steal and no turnovers.
It was a combination that worked, as did the team’s 16-for-18 performance from the free-throw line and a defensive effort that limited Nevada to 2 of 24 from the 3-point line.
“It’s huge for us as a team,” said Joyce, who has shown road heroics before with a game-winner at the buzzer at San Jose State two years ago. “It’s something we’ve been talking about, winning hard road games. It’s huge for us to get a little momentum going into the conference season.”
The Falcons (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) quickly built to this. Last Sunday they were blasted 81-53 at Drake. On Friday, in the first of two games at Nevada, they fell behind by 14 early, battled back for a tie early in the second half, then saw Nevada dominate the final 10 minutes to win 74-57.
This time Air Force led by as many as 10 points, but fought back to take the lead early in the second half. Nevada used a full-court press and some opportunistic long offensive rebounds to go back ahead 57-54, but the Falcons stayed in it. Walker’s layup closed the gap to two points with a layup and then Joyce’s 3-pointer put Air Force in the lead. The Falcons were up by two when Nikc Jackson’s 3 with 32 seconds left blew a hole in the game.
Jackson, limited to 21 minutes because of foul trouble, scored seven points with five rebounds, four assists and four steals. He was 3-for-3 shooting from the field.
“That’s the best he’s played,” Scott said of Jackson. “His demeanor, just the way he approached the game was unbelievable. When you play that way, the ball finds you because you’re playing that way. And that’s when you know before you take it that you’re going to make that thing.”
The Wolf Pack (6-3, 1-1) were led by Zane Meeks’ 18 points. Nevada was 0 for 10 in the second half from 3-point range, a stat the Falcons believe can be traced to their defense but also the cumulative effect of two games in three days of forcing coach Steve Alford's team to guard their constant motion on offense that often runs deep into the shot clock.
“That’s us learning how we’re going to make ourselves win, and it’s just nice to see us do it sort of the first real opportunity we get,” Scott said. “Put ourselves in position and our guys finished. That’s a big step too. Putting yourself in position is a step. Finishing is a step. It’s great to see our guys doing that first opportunity that they have.”
Game vs. Utah Valley postponed
COVID-19 cases within the Utah Valley program prompted the postponement of a game between Air Force and Utah Valley on Wednesday at Clune Arena.
Falcons coach Joe Scott said Air Force will seek a last-minute opponent to fill the gap in the schedule.
If no game is found, the Falcons will next play Dec. 31 in the conference home opener against Utah State.