Only four Mountain West games remained on the regular-season schedule when idle Air Force practiced Wednesday, yet three possible opponents could await the Falcons to open the conference tournament.
Air Force is locked into the 10th seed in the 11-team tournament, which will start Wednesday in Las Vegas. Depending on results elsewhere, they could draw Fresno State, UNLV or Wyoming, with that picture possibly gaining clarity after the Cowboys’ game at Utah State late Wednesday.
So, Air Force (5-19, 3-17 Mountain West) has turned the focus inward.
“We’re really going to zero in on ourselves,” coach Joe Scott said. “This is a time of the year where we can continue to improve.”
The word “jell” was even mentioned, which may seem strange for a college basketball team in March until considering the challenges Air Force has faced.
Scott was hired in April 2020, returning to a program he led to an NCAA Tournament in 2004. But he didn’t have the team together until midsummer after the academy had sent non-seniors home when the coronavirus outbreak hit last spring. Then the nonconference schedule was truncated, practice time was lost because of COVID-19 protocols and a few games were canceled. On top of that, two key players (Carter Murphy and Camden Vander Zwaag) were out until early February because of a drop in cadet status and forward Abe Kinrade has battled various ailments.
When everybody was finally back, freshman starter Glen McClintock went down with an ankle injury. He's back to practice now in a limited capacity.
With players like freshman Joe Octave recently stepping into larger roles the rotations have evolved, but without the aid of much practice time to work out the kinks.
The Falcons were able to play all 20 of their scheduled Mountain West games as planned, finishing Monday night with a loss at Colorado State. That put them in position to sit this week while other teams in the league are making up at least some postponed action.
Scott sees advantages to playing games close to the tournament to potentially get hot and build momentum, but he also knows his team will have legs as fresh as anyone in the conference when the tournament begins.
And while they can’t yet prepare for a specific opponent, Scott knows they’ll be playing someone they’ve faced twice in the past two months.
“Often times when you get to the postseason there’s not much new,” Scott said. “It really comes down to you and your own preparation and preparedness and anything new you may be able to come up with.”