A new format awaits Air Force basketball, beginning on Friday.
To limit travel and exposure in the face of COVID-19, Mountain West Conference teams will play series that feature two games in the same location with one day off in-between. The Falcons’ first spin at this comes at Nevada, with a game Friday at 8 p.m. and another at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“I think the first series is going to give a lot of information for going forward in the other series,” coach Joe Scott said.
In the past, Mountain West teams would play most conference opponents at home and on the road, typically with a few weeks in between. Adjustments would be filed away and implemented at a later date, with other scouting reports to study and games to be played. Now, the clutter in the lab has been cleared away, and teams can immediately experiment based on what they had just seen.
“Obviously you’re going to know that whatever worked in that team in that first game, you know they’re going right back to it,” Scott said. “Then you’re going to have to guess at whatever other wrinkles they might include, because they’re going to know you’re making adjustments to stop what worked for them. I think it’s going to be a little bit of a chess match on the second game.”
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has already opened play with this format. Iona went to Fairfield last week and won by 28 points in the first game. In the next game Fairfield adjusted and beat Rick Pitino’s squad by 15.
Air Force has never won at Nevada and has lost the past five matchups by an average of 27 points, so a new twist and familiarity with the venue couldn’t hurt. The team will have a shootaround on the floor Friday morning, play Friday night, return for a practice Saturday afternoon and then play again on Sunday.
The plan between games and practices is unclear, but Scott said he hopes players can venture out of their rooms safely at times.
The Falcons (2-2) played their first road game on Sunday and were blasted 81-53 at Drake. Without classes this week, Scott has had the team work through issues in a rare, distraction-free environment at the academy. The road game was a first for freshman guard Glen McClintock and sophomore forward Nikc Jackson, who have been thrust into key roles and struggled at Drake.
The matchup will be a clash in styles. Coach Steve Alford's Wolf Pack (5-2) is averaging 71.9 points per game and their games have seen an average of 140.5 points scored. Air Force is averaging 55.6 points and its games are seeing 117.8 points.