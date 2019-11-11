There’s plenty to consider as Air Force basketball travels to Army on Tuesday.
The Falcons will look to break a five-game skid in the series, including deflating losses in the past two meetings — a 25-point blowout at Madison Square Garden in 2017 and a 66-61 loss to the Black Knights last year that saw the Falcons cough up a 17-point halftime lead.
Air Force is also looking to jump-start a five-game stretch of contests away from Clune Arena.
And coach Dave Pilipovich can earn his 100th career victory, making him the third Air Force coach to reach that milestone.
And of course there’s the significance of two service academies playing the day after Veterans’ Day at West Point.
Lots to consider, but …
“No talking,” Air Force senior Sid Tomes said.
“It’s a business trip,” is all fellow senior Lavelle Scottie would offer.
Air Force (1-1) has talked enough, the players felt. The Falcons have talked since late last year about the potential of this season with so much returning experience — seven of the nine players to see action against Army last year are back, with another, Ameka Akaya, potentially rejoining the team after the first semester.
That talk didn’t help the Falcons escape an upset loss to Idaho State in the season opener on Thursday, nor did it help them escape a slow start against Texas State on Saturday. Defensive energy and 12 3-pointers allowed them to emerge victorious in that second game.
Army also features experience, with three of five starters back from the team that notched the come-from-behind victory at Clune Arena last year. The three Black Knights who scored in double figures in that game — Tommy Funk, Lonnie Grayson and Alex King — are all back. Freshman Chris Mann and sophomore John Scully are averaging double figures through two games for Army (1-1).