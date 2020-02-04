Air Force was never a factor in a lopsided loss at Nevada late Tuesday.

The Falcons, with a week off to prepare and facing a Wolf Pack team without second-leading scorer Jazz Johnson, fell behind by 22 in the first half and lost 88-54.

Air Force's losing streak is now at five in a row with unbeaten No. 4 San Diego State set to visit Clune Arena on Saturday.

Jalen Harris scored a career-high 38 points to pace Nevada (14-10, 7-5), which entered the game on a two-game skid.

The Falcons (9-14, 3-8) shot 32.8 percent from the field, including 25 percent from 3-point range. They also made just 9 of 18 free throws. Nevada led 49-29 in rebounds and outscored the Falcons 36-16 in the paint.

Lavelle Scottie led Air Force with 19 points, adding five rebounds. Ryan Swan had six points and six rebounds, leaving the senior forward three points short of 1,000 career points.

This certainly wasn't the first disappointment in a season that has been defined by them for the Falcons. A veteran team seemed pointed toward a breakout year before an opening loss to Idaho State led off a 2-5 start. But this ranks with the lowest points, as the Falcons skidded into a bye week having lost four games in a row and wanted to re-calibrate for this one.

Instead, the Wolf Pack led for more than 37 minutes, led 5-0 in blocked shots and made it a mismatch throughout.

Freshman Carter Murphy hit a pair of late 3s for the Falcons, finishing with six points and three rebounds in 13 minutes.