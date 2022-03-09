LAS VEGAS – The Air Force basketball team made a pregame delivery in the name of goodwill to a rival player impacted by the war raging in Ukraine.
The Falcons presented cookies with the Ukrainian colors and baked by a friend of assistant coach Jared Czech to Utah State Max Shulga, a Kiev, native, prior to Wednesday’s first-round matchup between the teams at the Mountain West Tournament.
“What an amazing gesture,” Utah State coach Ryan Odom said. “Obviously, Max has been going through a ton individually. His family lives right in Kiev. And we all followed what's going on, you know, there right now. And it breaks our hearts.
He's handled it with grace. He's handled it, you know, as well as anyone could possibly do it. And his play has elevated. And I think -- I just wanted to say publicly that his teammates and his coaches love him. And, you know, it really did touch us, you know, that Air Force did that. They didn't have to do that. And I really appreciate them doing that.”
Shulga scored 11 points in the Aggies’ 83-56 victory over the Falcons.
“When you see a guy like him who's playing his tail off, who's really been playing well for them lately, and then you put it in context with what he has to be -- obviously, I have no idea what he could be going through in that regard,” Air Force coach Joe Scott said. “(We wanted to let him know) that there are people out there that know what he's going through. And, you know, are very -- are extremely supportive.
“It was one way for us to be able to say it to him in a way where, as we compete against each other, we're really all in the same team here and I think that's really important during this time.”
Utah State also has a volleyball player, Kristy Frank, from Ukraine. When the war broke out her family fled the country and the family of teammate, Inka Mehtola, from Finland, drove to meet them and take them to their home in Finland despite having never met.