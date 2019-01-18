For months, Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich pleaded with his team to play with assuredness.
“I think I believe in them more than they believe in themselves,” he said after one game.
“I asked them one thing tonight when they go home, ‘Have more confidence in yourself,’” he said after another.
That issue appears to be fixed, and just in time with a trip to No. 10 Nevada coming up on Saturday (a game that’s still scheduled to go after Air Force barely made a flight held by United Airlines on Friday after road conditions hindered their travel).
The Falcons have won back-to-back games over San Diego State and UNLV. They’ve done it with showings on offense and defense that can be compared with the best the team has ever produced. The Aztecs managed just 14 first-half points in a 62-48 loss at the hands of Air Force (one off the Falcons’ conference record for a half). Against UNLV, Air Force scored 106 points, setting a record in a conference game.
“Air Force is playing great,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “They put on an absolute offensive clinic (against UNLV).”
So, on both sides of the ball, the confidence couldn’t be higher. But where was this hatched?
There was no obvious sign that this was coming, as the two-game run came on the heels of a 79-62 loss at Utah State and an 87-64 setback at Colorado State that looked like a rock-bottom moment.
The Falcons fixed it with practices on Jan. 10 and 11 in advance of the San Diego State game that turned raw, violent and, as it turned out, much-needed.
“There was some foul language my mother would not be happy with, but it was for the best,” said Ryan Swan, who has averaged 18.5 points and 12 rebounds in the back-to-back victories.
The Falcons (7-10, 2-3 Mountain West) will need all possible confidence on Saturday.
The Wolf Pack (17-1, 4-1) – fresh off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year’s NCAA Tournament – feature the Mountain West’s top-scoring offense (80.2 ppg) and it’s second-best defense (66.6 ppg).
Regardless of the outcome in Reno, Air Force can’t afford to slip into another crisis of confidence. Boise State visits Clune Arena on Tuesday. The Broncos have become a mainstay in the upper tier of the conference, but the Falcons have proven by outscoring New Mexico, San Diego State and UNLV by a combined 25 points at home this year that they can compete with anyone from the conference in that building. Then comes a trip to San Jose State, the one conference road game the Falcons can confidently bank on winning.
Then again, confidence can be fleeting; as this team well knows.
PLAYER TO STOP
Umm, take your pick. The Martin Twins – N.C. State transfers Caleb (18.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Cody (10.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg) are a well-known national force, but Southern Illinois transfer Jordan Carolina (18.2 ppg, 9.9 ppg) might be the team’s MVP, and Portland transfer Jazz Johnson is scoring 11.4 ppg.
GLARING NUMBER
Air Force is just 4-83 all-time vs. ranked opponents. However, three of those victories have come with Dave Pilipovich as coach.