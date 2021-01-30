It felt a bit like "The Twilight Zone."
Air Force didn’t score for the first six minutes, falling in a 10-point hole. The power went out for about five minutes in the tiny Phoenix gym that hosted these out-of-state teams. And when a deficit was almost erased against San Jose State, three shots to tie refused to fall and the Falcons sank back into a hole.
But it wasn’t the Twilight Zone, but rather the Spartans' 1-3-1 zone defense and Air Force’s inability to consistently shoot past it that tagged the Falcons with a 75-62 loss Saturday.
“I think we got the shots we wanted the whole game,” freshman Glen McClintock said in a postgame interview with 740 KVOR. “We just need to get used to hitting them when they matter.”
Air Force walked away from this one feeling like it did almost everything it needed to do. The Falcons turned the ball over just six times while handing out 17 assists. They gave up just five second-chance points.
But yet they came up on the short end of the scoreboard for the ninth time in 10 games.
The main culprit was shooting. Playing a zone that tempted the Falcons to shoot from the outside, Air Force responded by hitting 41% (25 of 61) of its shots and 11 of 37 (29.7%) from 3-point range. The long-range mentality led to just four free-throw attempts, as it was outscored 12-1 at the line.
After falling behind by as many as 16 points, Air Force rallied to pull within three points in the second half at 45-42 after a 7-0 run. The Falcons then missed a 3-pointer to tie and the Spartans pulled back ahead by nine.
The Falcons again closed the gap to three points at 56-53. This time they missed a pair of 3s and a two-point try. San Jose State then stretched the gap back to double digits to close it.
“Obviously disappointed, but glad to see us put ourselves in that position, which we need to continue to do,” coach Joe Scott said.
Air Force received 16 points from A.J. Walker, who added six assists. McClintock scored 11 with eight rebounds. Nikc Jackson had 12 points and Chris Joyce had 13.
The Falcons played six players for 25-plus minutes. Sophomore Mason Taylor saw just four minutes of action. Freshman Joe Octave, who showed glimpses of promise last week against San Diego State, did not appear Saturday and played just four minutes in the two games in Phoenix, where the Spartans have been forced to play home games because of COVID-19 conditions.