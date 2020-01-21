None of the magic Air Force experienced in a lopsided upset of Utah State two weeks ago traveled with it to Logan, Utah.
Playing a rematch on the road, the Falcons never broke out of a shooting funk and fell 72-47 at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Air Force won the first matchup 79-60 at Clune Arena.
The Falcons shot 30 percent in the first half, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range, yet trailed by just 11 points. To that point they had taken care of the ball (four turnovers) and were getting quality shots. It seemed possible that, if the shots started falling, they could make a run at a season sweep of the preseason favorites in the conference.
Air Force shot 29.4 percent and knocked down just 3 of 19 3s.
They got to the free-throw line 26 times, but only made 14.
But that run never came, as the Aggies (15-6, 4-4 Mountain West) instead made the Air Force (9-11, 3-5) work for tougher shots, forced nine second-half turnovers and the game turned into a blowout.
Justin Bean had 16 points and 13 rebounds to pace Utah State. Sam Merrill added 15 points, though he made just 4 of 13 shots. Neemias Queta added 14.
Air Force was led by 13 points from Lavelle Scottie on 6-of-17 shooting. Ryan Swan had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Falcons, who have lost four of six, will travel home on Wednesday before returning to the road Friday afternoon to face San Jose State at 2 p.m. Saturday.