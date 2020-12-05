Air Force coach Joe Scott fervently wants his team to create a home-court advantage at Clune Arena.
The seniors went right to work to make it happen.
The team’s three seniors outscored Lamar on their own, shot 64% and even verbally defended their home in a 59-44 victory Saturday in coach Joe Scott’s home return after 16 years away.
Chris Joyce led the way with 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting, Keaton Van Soelen added 15 on 5 of 7 and Ameka Akaya accepted a move from starter to sixth man in scoring seven points with five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes with the highest plus-minus rating on the team (+17).
This was a victory over a middle-of-the-road team in a one-bid league, but there were certainly hints that Air Force is playing the style of basketball that Scott wants. Lamar didn’t score until 7 minutes, 42 seconds had ticked off the clock. It shot 17% from the field and just 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Air Force had nine steals, four blocks and led 16-3 in assists.
Scott — who has won 14 straight home games as Air Force’s coach, picking up a streak from 2004 — wants that to be the norm, making life as miserable as possible for visitors.
And the players took it upon themselves to add a layer to that. When Joyce’s man dunked on him in transition and had some words about it, Joyce responded and pointed to the scoreboard. The message was pretty clear that Air Force is going to take pride in its home floor in all situations.
There was no help from a home crowd, however, as no spectators are allowed into the arena because of COVID-19. Scott joked that the atmosphere was similar to what he found when he arrived at the program in 2000.
Air Force slid freshman point guard Glen McClintock into the starting lineup and he played all 40 minutes, scoring eight points with seven rebounds, three assists and two turnovers.
Nikc Jackson missed the past two days in practice with various leg injuries but still played 31 minutes with two blocks and a steal.
Air Force will take several days off for finals before traveling to Nevada for the Mountain West opening series Dec. 18 and 20 before returning home Dec. 23 against Utah Valley.