Air Force’s coaches would find themselves in violation of NCAA rules by simply wandering into their own arena at the wrong time this week.
Another strange twist in the strangest of seasons.
Wyoming and New Mexico played at Air Force on Wednesday night and will do so again Friday, finding the venue to be a haven of sorts for the unable-to-play-at-home Lobos. Wyoming won 83-74 in overtime.
With two teams staying in Colorado Springs and playing at Clune Arena, logistics have been the biggest obstacle. Air Force coach Joe Scott said a schedule was crafted that has kept the Falcons — who next play Monday against the Lobos in a 7:30 p.m. game picked up by CBS Sports Network — from altering their routine as the teams share their facilities.
“Our administration has put a lot of time into putting a schedule together that minimizes making it weird or unusual,” Scott said. “It’s this year. That’s all you can say … it’s this year.”
The Wyoming/New Mexico matchup brings prominent former local players back into the city, but fans are unable to attend. Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado, a junior from Vista Ridge, scored 11 points in 42 minutes on Wednesday. Cheyenne Mountain graduate Javonte Johnson, a freshman for the Lobos, hit the tying 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining to force overtime.
New Mexico assistant Dave Pilipovich is also back at Air Force, where he served as head coach from February 2012 through March 2020. Pilipovich and his wife, Kelly, have maintained their residence in Colorado Springs, where Kelly has remained. But even with New Mexico scheduled to be in town for more than a week, Dave will stay at a hotel within the team's “bubble” and will likely only pop into his home for short times. Kelly won’t be permitted to attend the games against Wyoming as no spectators will be present and Air Force’s limited attendance policy as of now presents no options for visiting team tickets.
Among the many unique aspects of this is that Air Force can’t go into the arena while the other teams are there, as NCAA rules don’t allow for live scouting. Scott, a former attorney, has tried to find loopholes in the rule — for example, you can live scout at a tournament event, and with Air Force playing New Mexico next it resembles a tournament format — but to no avail.
Scott has never seen anything like two teams coming into another team’s arena to play a pair of regular-season league games, but there has been plenty he hadn’t seen prior to COVID-19.
Entering Wednesday, Air Force’s 16 conference games were the most in a Mountain West riddled with postponements. Only Nevada’s 21 total games were more than Air Force’s 20. The Falcons will take that, even if plenty of strangeness has occurred along the way.
“We’ve played the most league games,” Scott said. “Knock on wood. Hopefully we’re going to get through the next four to five days and we’ll be out there playing on Monday.”