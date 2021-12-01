With Air Force basketball set to host Army on Saturday, it begs the obvious question – what about Navy?
The Falcons haven’t played Navy since Nov. 2005 and there are no set plans to put them on future schedules. With Army now virtually a staple on the slate, it would seem logical to add the other service academy each year in a hoops version of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy series that highlights the football schedule.
Coach Joe Scott agrees, but says the logistics of adding the Midshipmen remain complex. He doesn’t want a trip to the northeast where the Falcons would play both teams. And adding Navy next year, for example, when Air Force would travel to Army, would require the Midshipmen to jump into a series by first visiting the Falcons. That might be a tough sell.
“There’s got to be a meeting of the minds there,” Scott said. “We’re definitely talking to each other to try to see if we can get to where we do play each other on a fairly consistent basis.”
Air Force is 14-11 all-time against Navy and 5-7 vs. Army.
Air Force women play two in-state D2s
A scheduling conflict with Omaha’s arena left the Air Force women scrambling for an opponent and resulted with NCAA Division II Regis coming to Clune Arena on Wednesday.
The Falcons will also host D-2 University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Dec. 8.
“In the case of both these games, Regis and UCCS, we had a need, we had a situation come up that we had to resolve late in the scheduling process and both of these schools were willing to step up and help us out,” Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said. “They wanted the experience of playing us and I appreciate that. Especially with UCCS sort of being the in-town rival, that’s always big. They come in with smoke coming out of their ears. We’ll have our hands full.”
Former Mountain West Player of the Year resurfaces
Sandwiched between the games against area D2 teams for the Air Force women will be an early season tester on Sunday at home against unbeaten Long Beach State – off to a 6-0 start that includes a 61-38 blowout of perennial Mountain West power Boise State.
Long Beach State features Fresno State transfer Maddi Utti, who was the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2019-20.
Utti is scoring 11.3 point per game with a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game and a team high 25 assists and 24 steals.
“So we have to deal with Maddi Utti again,” Gobrecht said.
Hockey looks to stop trend
Air Force hockey enters a weekend series against Canisius at Cadet Ice Arena with an aim to buck two trends. First, snap a three-game losing streak. Second, end a season-long pattern of playing far more effectively on Friday than Saturday.
Coach Frank Serratore’s team is 4-2 on Fridays and 0-5-1 on Saturdays.
“We exert a lot of energy, a lot of battery acid, on Friday and we don’t have quite as much coming back on Saturday,” Serratore said. “Plus, we win on Friday, so the teams that are playing us are pushing back harder on Saturday.”