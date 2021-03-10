The end of this new beginning came with an ominous sign for what lies ahead.
“I didn’t actually think we played poorly,” Air Force coach Joe Scott said Wednesday afternoon after his team lost 80-52 to UNLV in the Mountain West Tournament.
Scott offered specifics. He liked that the Falcons controlled turnovers and he liked the shot selection, particularly early. And, he noted that UNLV — which carries the annual advantage of playing the conference tournament on its home court — played particularly well.
The Runnin’ Rebels dominated the boards 38-17, outscored the Falcons 27-6 from 3-point range despite attempting one fewer 3 and finished breaks with a pair of dunks that should make the rounds on highlight reels.
David Jenkins Jr. scored 21 points, Bryce Hamilton added 18 and this game lacked any kind of intrigue after a 23-2 UNLV run blew the game open in the first half.
This game saw the Falcons trail by 31 points, marking the fifth time in 21 games against Mountain West competition that it trailed by at least 30 points. It trailed by 16 or more in 12 of those 21.
Which takes it back to the start. If this is Air Force when it isn’t playing poorly, how long will it be before it expects to compete again?
“I know from here forward that when I talk to our guys there’s going to be an understanding. They’ve learned things. It’s a common experience now. And it’s a common experience with us knowing each other,” said Scott, who returned to Air Force this season after leaving the program as a conference champion in 2004. “I think that’s where the greatest amount of growth comes from in anything you do in life.
“Boy oh boy does that really lay the groundwork to really improve and jump forward. That’s the way we’re going to view it because that’s what this situation is.”
The Falcons’ 5-20 final record gives the program its worst winning percentage (.200) since a 5-23 season in 1995-96.
But this was also a strange season, particularly for a new coach. Scott noted he was hired in April but didn’t meet standout guard A.J. Walker in person until August. There also wasn't much of a nonconference schedule to pad the record. Then there was the start-and-stop nature to practice, particularly early in the season, and games played primarily in empty arenas.
But this rebuild also wasn’t a start-from-scratch operation with seniors like Chris Joyce, Keaton Van Soelen and Ameka Akaya on the roster as well as juniors like Walker — who scored his 1,000th career point Wednesday — and Abe Kinrade.
“The foundation had to get broken up to put that new foundation in,” Walker said after scoring a game-high 16 points with five assists. “That’s what coach has been harping on to us is we’ve got to break old bad habits, from wherever we got it from, and all have the same mindset to go from there and grow. That’s what we’re about to do these next couple months and these next few seasons is continue to grow.”
Scott says the habit-forming and program-building will take time. It will also take new blood, preferably of the variety that is a few inches taller and a step faster. And then, there’s the part that always seem complicated at the academy.
“You’ve got to be consumed about it,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re at the Air Force Academy. It’s a place about excellence. Good. We need guys that want to excel at basketball. And that’s what they do; knowing education is important, knowing there’s a military component to the school. But, so what? I’m a basketball coach. This guy next to me (Walker) is a basketball player. Well, that means that’s what drives you in your life and you go about your work every day with that kind of approach.”
Maybe that can happen. Maybe Air Force can replicate the kind of success it had under Scott nearly two decades ago. If it gets there, the distance it traveled will be easy to calculate. Just measure it back to this point.