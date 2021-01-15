For Air Force basketball, not all turnovers are created equal.
The Falcons rank 294th in the country in committing 16.1 turnovers. In evaluating the team’s issues, that would be near the top.
“There are ones that we can definitely eliminate,” coach Joe Scott said.
But it’s a complicated equation because of the variables involved. Sure, Scott pointed out the obvious, unforced turnovers that need to be wiped out. The team has lost the ball because of shuffled pivot feet, forgetting to check the shot clock, poor execution on inbounds plays and other mental and physical breakdowns.
Those, Air Force (3-7, 1-5 Mountain West) wants to see eliminated.
But the Falcons’ style of play involves some risk when it comes to passing in traffic to players cutting toward the basket. And while reducing turnovers is important, so too is maintaining a willingness to take calculated chances that lead to easy buckets within the team’s offensive system.
“I want our guys to make sure they stay aggressive in seeing those things and throwing those passes,” Scott said. “At the same time, I think the main thing is the first part, which is seeing it. Seeing that, ‘Nope, it’s not there.’
“There come times when you know being conservative is the smart play. Hit singles. I think our guys have to get good at knowing that the more singles we hit, the more when we hit that home run it’s going to mean more. It’s learned behavior. … Knowing time, score, the other team just went on a 4-0 run so we’ve got to make sure that we get a shot this possession.”
Ultimately, it’s the number of shots that make the biggest difference in the equation. Only five teams in the nation are averaging fewer possessions per game than Air Force, so the turnovers are hurting them even more in terms of percentage of opportunities being taken away.
Scott would like to see a reduction of three to four turnovers per game while adding about two offensive rebounds and taking away two offensive rebounds for the opponent. Those extra seven to eight shots, and fewer chances for opponents, would help cut into the team’s shot disparity (opponents are taking 10.3 more shots per game) and the minus-12.4 points per game scoring margin.
“I think our guys are learning that. They’re understanding now the ramifications and the consequences on both sides," Scott said. "They’ve seen what the negatives are, and they’ve seen the positives. It’s no longer me saying it. The games are telling our guys that. Hopefully that experience is going to show.”
If solving such equations was so simple, turnovers would be nonexistent and every shot would be a high-percentage look. Different factors prevent that. And Air Force has a whole slew of variables to contend with.
For one, they’ve already played three of the top five teams in the Mountain West (according to Ken Pomeroy’s rankings). Those teams – Nevada, Utah State and Boise State – have played a large part in forcing turnovers at a frequency that the league's lesser squads might struggle to match.
Also, this is the first year under Scott’s system. There are similarities to what the team has run in the past, but it’s not the same thing.
Remember, too, there are relatively inexperienced players at the controls. This isn’t necessarily a young team, considering the top three players in minutes played are junior A.J. Walker and seniors Chris Joyce and Keaton Van Soelen – they have played in a combined 255 games with 145 starts and have logged 5,875 minutes. But most of that time came in complementary roles for that trio. Also, freshman Glen McClintock and sophomore Nikc Jackson are also playing key roles and because of COVID-19, had only four nonconference games to use for acclimation.
McClintock said he’s growing more comfortable with each game – he’s averaging 31 minutes per contest – and welcomes the challenge of finding where he can contribute in the offense.
“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life,” said the 6-foot-2 guard from Kansas City. “I’m really enjoying it. I’m playing a lot, I enjoy the team. I love it.”
The enthusiasm and effort do not seem to be lacking. So, perhaps the consistent execution from the individuals and the team will soon follow. When – and if – that happens, the formula for success for Air Force might come into focus. Because right now, with all these turnovers, the numbers don't add up.