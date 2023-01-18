Beau Becker, Camden Vander Zwaag and Joe Scott all took the podium after a win over Wyoming, and there was a sense of heightened confidence.

Air Force men's basketball has toiled with the bottom of the Mountain West for multiple seasons, finishing in the bottom three each year but one since the conference moved to 11 teams in 2013-14. It was picked last in this season's preseason poll.

But after three consecutive wins, Scott and company are flashing back to the early 2000s to draw more inspiration.

It's a slow build at the Academy, with transfer rules, NIL and other factors like credits transferring serving as a hindrance to Air Force bringing in older players every year — the Falcons, instead, have to do it recruiting class by recruiting class.

This year's new crop looks like a continuation of last year's freshmen breakouts. And that's the formula Scott wants — build a winning set of habits and players who will compound on top of one another each year.

And Scott should know, as he was the architect of Air Force's most successful run in program history during his first stint with the program from 2000-04. His 2003-04 team won the only Mountain West title in team history and set a foundation for a four-year run that saw two NCAA Tournament berths and an NIT Final Four appearance.

"The similarities between the two are in building it," Scott said. "We can't be consumed by results. We have to know the history, the challenge, the battles and the adversity. Then coming to grips with that, which takes time — not everyone wants that."

Losses to San Diego State, Nevada and Utah State to open the conference schedule helped to enact change.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Since, freshman Rytis Petraitis has been thrust into the starting lineup, as have sophomore Becker and freshman Marcell McCreary. In turn, the two freshmen have combined for five Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors, and Becker is coming off a season-high 23 points against the Cowboys in his third start on Tuesday night.

Scott has already compared Petraitis to former standout Jacob Burtschi, who was pivotal to those early clubs as a reserve early on.

The 2004 NCAA Tournament team was led by junior Tim Keller and sophomores Nick Welch and Antoine Hood. Fellow seniors A.J. Kuhle and Joel Gerlach often rounded out the starting five.

Two years from now, the Falcons could be led by a combo of seniors in Ethan Taylor and Jake Heidbreder, with Petraitis in his junior season, and the rest of the Falcons' mainstays in their third years as well. More are set to come up from the prep school, as well, including a 2021-22 state champion in Lewis-Palmer's Cam Lowe.

Adding 6-foot-10 center Lucas Moerman off injury will be like a pseudo-trade for the roster.

There's no telling whether the latest iteration of Scott's process will work, but that plan hasn't been altered much.

"The program's history isn't San Diego State over the last 20 years," Scott said. "That presents challenges and you have to have guys with the right mindset and mentality.

"But most guys, it takes time. That's not a natural mindset or mentality. We have to keep sticking with it, and layering on top, class by class, and you'll see kids coming together."