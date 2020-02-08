Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.