Joe Scott forensically discussed the details of Air Force’s 35-point home loss on Thursday.
The turnovers his team gave up (26), the points Utah State scored off those turnovers (45) and the second-chance points (16) that resulted from 15 offensive rebounds for the Aggies set the math up to result in the 83-48 final score at Clune Arena.
But the why behind it all that irked him more than the cold facts.
“Disappointed is the right word,” said Scott, the Air Force coach trying to rebuild the program he once took to the NCAA tournament. “As we led up to this game, in practice the words that I was using when it came to our offense were ‘harder,’ ‘faster,’ ‘tougher,’ ‘stronger’ in how we go about anything we do offensively, because I have a sense of what I know these other teams in this league are going to try to do to us.”
But instead of tapping into that grit, the Falcons (3-4, 1-2 Mountain West) turned the ball over repeatedly. And it wasn’t that Utah State was throwing a press at them or trapping the ball. These were errant passes, lost footing, players losing track of the shot clock and setting illegal screens. And Utah State (6-3, 3-0), the two-time defending Mountain West tournament champions who have won their three league games by a combined 112 points, made sure every miscue came at a price.
“At least for me, especially, just too much in our own heads,” Falcons guard A.J. Walker said. “If one thing wasn’t working well and something bad happened, I think we were still dwelling on the past instead of having that short-term memory and continuing to play. If we get that out and just continue to play, I think we’ll fix that issue.”
Scott made an example of one player during the game as he tried to get his point across.
The coach felt a loose ball could have been corralled by senior captain Chris Joyce early in the second half, so he made the rare moving of pulling Joyce from the game for six minutes.
As Scott explained, getting those balls has to be Air Force’s strength.
“I’m confident that he’s going to respond the right way,” Scott said of Joyce, “and I’m confident that all the guys are because they’ve done nothing but do that since day one.”
Sophomore forward Nikc Jackson led Air Force with 11 points, but he was again limited in minutes because of three first-half fouls.
No Falcons player had more than five rebounds or three assists. The Falcons attempted 36 shots compared to 65 for Utah State, a glaring example of the damage caused by the turnovers and inability to control the glass on the Aggies’ end of the court.
The Falcons were outscored 45-4 in points off turnovers and 16-2 in second-chance points. The Aggies led 11-0 in fast-break points, 24-12 in assists and 40-24 in points in the paint.
Justin Bean led Utah State with 15 points. The Aggies show 52.3% and hit 12-of-30 3s.
The teams will turn around and play again Saturday under the Mountain West’s new scheduling format. In the Falcons first series, they lost a lopsided game to Nevada then turned around and beat the heavily favored Wolf Pack in the second game.
They’ll face the same challenge again after this stinker to close 2020.
“Coaching-wise, I’ve got to look at it to help us get better,” Scott said. “And our players have to look at it to dig inside themselves so that we’re ready to go Saturday to show a completely different Air Force team.”