LAS VEGAS – Air Force found every answer it needed, even if some of them were hiding in places no one would have thought to look.
Like, for example, in a spinning, one-handed fadeway shovel shot from Ryan Swan.
Swan’s shot was the biggest, but only because it was the last, as the ninth-seeded Falcons outran No. 9 Fresno State 77-70 in a second-half sprint of a game that opened the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday.
“It’s the last game,” said Swan after advancing in an elimination game. “I had to bring everything out. I was keeping that as my secret weapon.”
Swan’s basket with 1:10 remaining put Air Force (12-19) up by four points. It was followed by a defensive stop, and from there the Falcons were able to close out the game on the free-throw line.
The win came after a regular-season sweep at the hands of the Bulldogs (11-19) and was just the Falcons’ sixth win in 26 games at the conference tournament — with three of those coming in the past four years from the senior class that includes Swan, Lavelle Scottie and Sid Tomes.
Viewing this one was a white-knuckle experience.
The Falcons jumped to an 11-point lead after hitting 8 of their first 14 shots. Then things grew tight. At no point over the final 25 minutes was the game separated by more than eight points. Fresno State made 17 of 25 shots over a span of 21 minutes, including 10-of-14 3-pointers to open the second half.
New Williams hit six 3s for Fresno State, with all of them coming in a second half that saw the teams combine for 88 points.
But Air Force kept answering, making 19 of its final 32 attempts, and quelling any threat of a game-altering run.
A.J. Walker scored a career-high 24 points, adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals while running the point and committing one turnover despite near-constant full-court pressure. Scottie moved up two spots into No. 4 on the program’s all-time scoring chart with 21 points. Swan added 11.
But it was when the points occurred that mattered the most.
Walker’s third first-half 3-pointer (he finished 5 of 7 from deep) silenced a 7-0 Fresno State run. Caleb Morris scored immediately after the Bulldogs came within one point early in the second half. Chris Joyce hit a 3-pointer off the bench after Fresno State hit 3s on consecutive possessions. Scottie scored after Fresno State jumped into the lead for the first time in the second half, then Swan tied it up after the Bulldogs went in front again.
Then it was Swan with the shot of the game to stretch the lead to four points as it headed into the final minute.
“I had never seen him do a move like that before,” Joyce said. “It was very athletic on his part. I was happy to see him succeed.”
Coach Dave Pilipovich found highs and lows just within that one move from Swan.
“Our coaching staff jumped up when he turned, spun and shot it,” Pilipovich said. “And they said some things I can’t say right now. But when it went in, they were the first four to jump up and cheer.
“And what a shot.”
The Falcons, who warmed up in shirts that read “Our Time,” did all they could to give themselves a chance. They turned the ball over just eight times compared to 15 for Fresno State — produced largely from eight Air Force steals and five drawn charges. The Falcons also outrebounded Fresno State 29-27, led 14-2 in fast-break points and, despite a size disadvantage, led 30-11 on points in the paint.
“The activity on the defensive end really helped us,” Walker said. “We were just having fun out there. When we’re getting steals, getting out on the run, it was like we were playing in high school. It was fun.”
Fresno State felt the inside scoring marked the difference.
“They made strong moves and finished and scored inside,” Bulldogs coach Justin Hutson said, “and we did not.”
The Falcons, who have never advanced to the semifinals of the tournament, play top-seeded San Diego State (28-1) at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re so excited,” Joyce said. “We have nothing to lose at this point.”