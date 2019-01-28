Chris Joyce didn’t start for Air Force on Saturday night, but his 3-pointer with 4 seconds left provided the finishing blow.
That’s been a recurring theme for the Falcons.
During a run of four wins in five conference games, the Air Force bench has outscored its opposition 125-78.
Reserves Chris Joyce and Caleb Morris are the team’s fourth and fifth leading scorers, respectively. Pervis Louder is the team’s lone senior, a trusted defender and is shooting 51.3 percent this year. Ameka Akaya leads the team in shooting 61.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range and can play inside or outside.
“It’s good depth because it’s interchangeable,” coach Dave Pilipovich said, noting the almost limitless permutations of lineups available with his top nine players.
For the past six games, freshman guard A.J. Walker, junior guard Sid Tomes, sophomore forward Keaton Van Soelen and junior forwards Lavelle Scottie and Ryan Swan have formed the starting lineup. Pilipovich isn’t against changing that if necessary, particularly after double-digit first-half deficits over the past two games, but he also knows better than to mess with a situation that is working.
“They can come in and maintain the energy or give us even more of a spark,” Scottie said of the team’s non-starters. "It lets us settle down. They’ve got it. Then we have to stack back on top of their energy.”
First rule about free throws: Don’t talk about free throws
Free throws were an issue for the Falcons through the non-conference schedule.
Then, suddenly, they weren’t.
The same Air Force team that made just 11-of-24 free throws in a five-point loss to Army and missed 19 combined against Colorado and Michigan was actually leading the Mountain West in percentage from the foul line in conference play.
Then, Saturday happened. The Falcons made just 4 of 14 from the line at San Jose State, including 3 of 4 in the final minute of regulation. They still won in double overtime, but the 73-71 victory didn’t need to go that deep.
So, what does Pilipovich do about it?
“Don’t talk about it,” he said. “You miss that 2-foot putt, don’t talk about it. I think our guys go up there and try to make it. Some were close. Some weren’t. And it snowballs.
“I don’t know. It happens.”
Chance for separation
The schedule has presented the Air Force women’s team with an opportunity to distance itself from the bottom of the conference this week.
The Falcons (7-12, 3-5 Mountain West) host San Diego State (6-11, 1-5) on Wednesday and travel to Colorado State (7-11, 1-6) on Saturday.
Nevada (2-5 in MW play) and San Jose State (0-7) are also currently looking up at the seventh-place Falcons in the standings.
But Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht, whose team starts three freshman and two sophomores, is struggling defensively and may now be without junior shot-blocking extraordinaire Kassady Huffman with a knee injury isn’t thinking about the standings. Yet.
“We talk about it some (among the coaches), but I don’t feel that we’re quite mature enough yet to put a big emphasis on it,” Gobrecht said. “I think we really have to keep them just paying attention to what’s right in front of them.
“I look forward to thinking that way. I know it’s coming.”