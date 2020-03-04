A.J. Walker may have been the most steady player on the floor on Wednesday, and that’s always a good thing for Air Force.
The sophomore point guard scored 24 points. He hit 5-of-7 3-pointers. He added four rebounds, three steals and three assists and turned it over just once.
“A.J. was just consistent throughout the game,” Falcons coach Dave Pilipovich said.
For the most part, Air Force has been at its best this season when Walker has been at his. He dropped 20 in the lone conference road victory at Wyoming. He scored 12 points in the season’s biggest victory over Utah State. He had 18 in a win over Boise State. He scored 19 in a tight win at Denver and he came within one assist of the school’s first triple-double in a victory over San Jose State.
His performance on Wednesday included unflappable work at beating the Bulldogs’ press.
“I thought they handled our pressure this game a lot better than they did the previous games before,” said Fresno State coach Justin Hutson, whose team had beaten Air Force twice this season. “We actually tried to pressure a little bit more. And they handled it.
“They didn’t rattle.”
Scottie moves up scoring list
Lavelle Scottie passed Bob Beckel (1956-59) and Michael Lyons (2009-12) to move to No. 4 on Air Force’s all-time scoring list with his 21 points.
“It just shows my hard work and dedication for this game,” Scottie said. “I love this game. Without my teammates, I wouldn’t have got here. I want to emphasize that. And I thank them because they helped me on my journey to get where I am today.”
Scottie, with 1,540 points, now needs 10 points to catch No. 3 Tim Harris (1977-81), with No. 1 Raymond Dudley (1986-90) and Otis Jones (1991-95) safely in the distance with more than 2,000 points.
“Ten points shy?” Scottie said when told of his place on the list, “I’m not worried about it.”
Men, women win together for first time
Air Force improved to 6-20 all-time in the Mountain West Tournament.
The Falcons’ women’s team also won in the first round Sunday before falling to Boise State on Monday, improving to 4-21 in the event.
It is the first time both teams have won a tournament game in the same year.
Etc.
At one point Wednesday there were 13 fouls in the game and no player from Air Force or Fresno State had more than one. … Air Force utilized only three players from its bench – Chris Joyce, Ameka Akaya and LeSean Brown – and received 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the trio. … Sid Tomes finished with a team-high plus-12 for Air Force, meaning the Falcons outscored the Bulldogs by 12 points when he was on the floor. Tomes scored two points with four rebounds, four assists and no turnovers.
