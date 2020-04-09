Another former Princeton coach has joined Air Force basketball’s coaching staff.

In the first announced hire under Joe Scott, the Falcons on Thursday named Sydney Johnson the associate head coach.

Johnson succeeded Scott as Princeton’s coach, running the Tigers from 2007-11 and taking them to the NCAA Tournament after a 25-7 campaign in his final season. He then led Fairfield for eight seasons through 2018-19.

Like Scott, Johnson also played at Princeton. Johnson was the only three-time team captain in Tigers history and the 1997 Ivy League Player of the Year.

“Sydney has been a successful head coach and assistant at multiple institutions with NCAA Tournament experience,” said Scott, rehired by Air Force last week after departing for Princeton 16 years ago, in a press release. “I have known him since he played at Princeton and we have maintained our relationship through his professional career as a player and now a coach. His competitiveness, passion and experience will be a tremendous benefit for our players on and off the court as we re-energize Air Force basketball.”

Johnson was out of the college game for the 2019-20 season after being dismissed by Fairfield. He served on Mike Fratello’s staff for the 2020 Team USA AmeriCup Qualifying team and worked as a television analyst for ESPN and NBC Sports for games in the Ivy League, Atlantic 10, MEAC and SWAC.

“It is an honor for me to join coach Scott at Air Force and to assist him in re-energizing a program that he has already had an historic impact on,” Johnson said in a statement. “I know firsthand coach Scott’s unwavering commitment to instilling confidence, toughness and cohesion in his players and I look forward to supporting him in building those same core values in our Falcons. I am thrilled to represent the academy and grateful for the opportunity to work with some of the finest student-athletes in the country.”

Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine fired coach Dave Pilipovich in early March after a 12-20 season and brought back Scott, who had taken the Falcons to the NCAA Tournament in 2004 and captured a Mountain West regular-season title.

Former assistant Kurt Kanaskie is the first member of Pilipovich’s staff to take a position elsewhere, as he was hired as an assistant at UNC-Wilmington.

Sydney Johnson Coaching Career

Georgetown – Assistant Coach – 2004-07 – 3 years

Princeton – Head Coach – 2007-11 – 4 years

Fairfield – Head Coach – 2011-2019 – 8 years

USA Basketball (2020 Team USA AmeriCup Team) – Scouting & Development Coach – 2019-20 – 1 year

Johson’s Head Coaching Year-By-Year Record

2007-08 – Princeton – 6-23 (3-1 Ivy/T-6th)

2008-09 – Princeton – 13-14 (10-4 Ivy/T-2nd)

2009-10 – Princeton – 22-9 (2-12 Ivy/2nd) – CBI Semifinal

2010-11 – Princeton – 25-7 (12-2 Ivy/T-1st) – NCAA Round of 64

Record at Princeton – 66-53

2011-12 – Fairfield – 22-15 (12-6 MAAC/T-3rd) – CIT Semifinal

2012-13 – Fairfield – 19-16 (9-9 MAAC/T-6th)

2013-14 – Fairfield – 7-25 (4-16 MAAC/10th)

2014-15 – Fairfield – 7-24 (5-15 MAAC/T-10th)

2015-16 – Fairfield – 19-14 (12-8 MAAC/T-4th) – CIT 1st Round

2016-17 – Fairfield – 16-15 (11-9 MAAC/5th) – CIT 1st Round

2017-18 – Fairfield – 17-16 (11-9 MAAC/5th) – CIT 1st Round

2018-19 – Fairfield – 9-22 (6-12 MAAC/T-9th)

Record at Fairfield – 116-147

Career Record – 182-200