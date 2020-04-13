Air Force basketball’s latest hire adds another layer to its connections with the Ivy League and Holy Cross.
David Metzendorf became the second assistant named to Joe Scott’s staff, coming most recently from a video analyst position on Juwan Howard’s staff at Michigan.
Prior to that, Metzendorf spent three years at Holy Cross, working alongside Scott for two years on a staff under coach Bill Carmody. Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine, who hired Carmody, ran the Crusaders athletic department at the time. Carmody and Scott are both former Princeton coaches.
“Coach Scott has been a mentor in shaping my coaching philosophy,” Metzendorf said in a press release. “His enthusiasm and passion are undeniable. Throughout his career he has shown an uncanny ability to bring people together and maximize potential. I'm humbled to join his staff and eager to play a part in building the Air Force program. I look forward to working with world-class student-athletes who will represent the academy and serve our country.”
Metzendorf also spent three years on staff at Cornell, one of Princeton’s Ivy League rivals.
A 2013 graduate (with a 3.9 GPA) of Ithaca, Metzendorf earned a degree in sport management with a minor in coaching. He did not play basketball, but served as a student manager and student assistant at Cornell. In summers during college he interned at camps run by then-Michigan coach John Beilein. Metzendorf earned a master’s degree in education from Virginia Commonwealth in 2015.
Scott's first hire, announced last week, was former Princeton player and coach Sydney Johnson.
“David is an outstanding coach,” said Scott, who was hired by Air Force on March 31 to again lead the program he oversaw from 2000-04. “He has significant experience coaching and recruiting at strong academic institutions. His energy and passion for the game makes him a great addition to our staff as we work to re-energize Air Force basketball.”