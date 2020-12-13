Before and after pictures bring value in illustrating development and growth over time.
In that context, Air Force hopes the snapshot taken at Drake on Sunday can one day be hoisted as an example of where things started in this new Joe Scott era.
It was not a pretty picture, this 81-53 loss. The Falcons (2-2) shot 34.7%, had just five assists and were outrebounded 40-20. Drake (6-0), meanwhile, shot 56.4%, led 42-20 in scoring in the paint and 17-5 in fast-break points.
“We’ve got to make sure we learn from these experience,” said Scott, whose team will immediately jump into Mountain West play with a two-game series at Nevada that begins Friday.
“If you don’t learn from it, then it’s not really worth anything.”
In that particular instance, Scott was referring to the four fouls picked up by sophomore Nikc Jackson that limited him to 16 minutes. But really, he could have been talking about this team as a whole that is adjusting to a new take on familiar systems in new roles under a different coaching staff.
For guard A.J. Walker, who scored a season-high 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting, the transition has meant adjusting to an offense that can be initiated by anybody who brings the ball up the floor. He has spent two years as the point guard who started the action. Jumping into it from a different spot has brought a new twist and likely has something to do with a rough start to the season.
“Once we get it down pat and fully, I think it will be pretty good,” Walker said.
Sunday brought the reminder that these adjustments won’t be made in a controlled environment. Drake shot to a 11-2 lead, leading to a sense of urgency in Air Force players that led to the separate parts of the offense trying to speed up without the offense as a whole moving at that same pace. It led to a discombobulated mess that Drake, with a veteran roster fresh off a 20-win season, used to dictate the way the game was played.
“I’m not glad (these issues) showed up, but playing a good team, I know these are the kinds of things that do,” Scott said. “And now we don’t have to talk about them anymore. We know from experience that they happened, and what are we going to do about them going forward?”
Drake was led by 23 points from D.J. Wilkins, who hit 6 of 10 3s.
Air Force had some good signs within the rough day. Abe Kinrade scored 15 points in 18 minutes off the bench in place of Jackson. Walker had no turnovers in 34 minutes. The team had 10 steals. Chris Joyce scored 13 points, continuing a strong run to open the season.
Scott said the key now is to take an honest look at what’s happened through the start and approach it “with an open mind and open heart.” Then growth can occur and perhaps the picture can start to shift.
But, regardless of where Air Force finds itself at the end of the week, they’ll be playing in an opposing Mountain West gym where games will take on an even higher level of intensity.
Walker says bring it on.
“We’re ready to get out there,” the junior said. “We’ve just got to continue to compete. The highs and the lows, that’s what this game is; it’s about transition. We’ve just got to stay with it.”