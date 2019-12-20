Air Force basketball hopes to continue a strong December on Saturday as it hosts a defending conference champion.
Drake (9-3), which won a share of the Missouri Valley regular-season title a year ago, visits Clune Arena at noon.
For the Falcons, this represents an opportunity on many levels. For three Iowans — Keaton Van Soelen, Abe Kinrade and Camden Vander Zwaag — it is a rare chance to play a team from their home state. For longtime assistant Kurt Kanaskie, it’s a chance to face the team he led from 1996-2003. And for the Falcons, who lost to Indiana State during a November slump, it’s another shot to continue what has largely been a redemptive month.
“I think we kind of want to prove that we can beat a top-tier team in that conference,” Air Force junior Chris Joyce said. “And Drake’s a pretty good team. I think it would be a huge win for us and boost our momentum going into the conference season.”
Drake is ranked No. 175 by the NCAA’s NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) basketball rankings. The Falcons, ranked 233rd, will follow the game with 10 days off before hosting No. 184 UC Riverside on Dec. 31.
Air Force (6-6), loaded with upperclassmen after a sixth-place finish in the Mountain West last year, started the season with a thud as it went 2-5 in November. It has since gone 4-1 in December.
“We definitely got some momentum going,” senior Caleb Morris said. “We’ve got to keep building on it every day in practice and making steps in the right direction.
“As a team, you’ve got to be together through the highs and the lows. You’ve got to weather the storm and adversity. You don’t want it to be easy, honestly.”