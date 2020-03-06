While many questions surround the Air Force basketball program this offseason, perhaps the most impactful for the upcoming season was put to A.J. Walker.
Is he sticking around?
“Yes sir,” the sophomore point guard, son of an Army veteran and civil engineering major said without hesitation. “Of course. For sure.”
With that key building block secured, it’s possible to look and see what the Falcons might look like in the 2020-21 season when they will need to replace five seniors who accounted for about 62% of the team’s scoring and started a combined 260 career games.
The most critical returning piece is Walker, who scored 42 points with seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and just two turnovers in two games at the Mountain West Tournament this week as the Falcons beat Fresno State and then couldn’t hold on to an eight-point second-half lead against No. 5 San Diego State in the quarterfinals.
Walker already has 49 career starts, led Air Force in scoring six times this season and is a career 40.2% shooter from 3-point range.
“He’s a special guy,” junior guard Chris Joyce said. “I was telling him yesterday, he’s a one-man fast break. You don’t need much else other than him because he’s one of the fastest guys I’ve ever played with. He’s super talented and just a super, great guy and I love to work with him, play with him.
“He’s got a bright future.”
The 6-foot-5 Joyce is also part of that future after seeing regular action each of the past two seasons with 24 starts. Joyce shot better than 40% from 3-point range as a sophomore and junior, made 8-of-14 shots in two games vs. a top-5 San Diego State team with a top-3 defense.
Broad-shouldered junior Ameka Akaya, who shot 56.8% over the past two years, should fill part of the void created on the interior by the departures of Lavelle Scottie and Ryan Swan. Akaya’s junior year was stunted by a first semester spent away from the team for academic reasons, but his shooting touch and physical strength are as impressive as Air Force has had from a post player in at least 10 years.
“We’re going to do whatever it takes to fill those gaps,” Akaya said. “I’ll be ready. I’m excited for what we have coming up, we should be good.”
Joining Akaya on the inside will be 6-foot-7 junior Keaton Van Soelen (90 career games with 40 starts), 6-foot-7 sophomore Abe Kinrade (45 career games, including a career-high 13 points vs. Drake this season) and 6-foot-9 sophomore Isaac Monson, who appeared in 20 games over the past two seasons.
Most of the excitement among the team, however, comes in unveiling a freshman class that, with the exception of 6-4 guard Mason Taylor, largely saw only spot action. Guard Carter Murphy buried his first six 3-point attempts while 6-4 guard Camden Vander Zwaag and 6-8 forward Nikc Jackson made multiple appearances.
That class of freshman, most of whom came via the prep school and were described by Taylor as so tight-knit they were seen as a “little weird” by the direct-enter freshmen who joined them, also includes 6-8 Anthony Charles (who sat for academic reasons) and 6-9 C.J. Haut, who is described as a gym rat.
“I think the guys in the locker room are ready,” Joyce said in the halls of the Thomas & Mack Center after the season-ending loss to the Aztecs on Thursday. “There’s a lot of talent. You’ve seen a little bit of some of the freshmen — Mason Taylor, Carter Murphy — but there’s some guys with some talent and I’m excited to go through the offseason with them and work hard with them.”
Added Akaya, “They bring a certain energy to practice that is remarkable, more than I’ve seen from a freshman group. I’m very excited for what we have coming up.”
From the prep school, Jordan Simmons (6-1 point guard), Glen McClintock (6-1 point guard), Logan Morrissey (6-3 guard) and Thomas Hall (6-7 forward) are the top candidates to see playing time as freshmen next year.
“There is a lot of young talent that is going to surprise a lot of people,” outgoing senior Sid Tomes said.
Added fellow senior Caleb Morris, “They’ll be fine. Program is in good hands.”
There are other questions after a 12-20 season, most notably what, if any, changes will occur on the coaching staff. But one thing that apparently won’t change — the ball will start most possessions in the hands of Walker.
“We’ll take a couple days off,” the San Antonio native said, “then we’re back in the gym, getting ready for next year.”