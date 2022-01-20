Timeliness was the theme to Air Force’s victory over UNLV on Thursday.
The defense came up with a timely – and prolonged – effort in the first half to thwart the Runnin’ Rebels hot start. The bench was timely in playing perhaps its best game of the season, easing the burden for the team as it slogs through a stretch of four games in eight days.
And in the end, when the game grew tight, it was senior A.J. Walker with the timely buckets to propel the Falcons past UNLV 69-62 – the sixth home win against UNLV in the past eight tries for Air Force.
“When they cut it to four (points at 59-55), the senior came through,” coach Joe Scott said. “The senior played like a senior.”
All of this started with the defense. The Falcons (9-7, 2-3 Mountain West) played Tuesday night at Boise State, flew back on Wednesday, so most of their preparation for UNLV was limited to a midday shootaround on Thursday. Applying the lessons at game speed took a while, and the Runnin’ Rebels capitalized by jumping to a 18-9 lead. Then, Air Force clamped down. UNLV didn’t hit a field goal over the final 10:15 of the half as the Falcons zoomed past them to take an eight-point halftime lead.
“I just think we became more aggressive,” Scott said. “We were better ballhawks. We blocked shots.”
A lot of that was aided by relatively fresh legs. The Falcons’ bench outscored UNLV’s 28-4. Freshman Jeffrey Mills led spearheaded that effort with 13 points in 25 minutes, while Camden Vander Zwaag scored eight points, Carter Murphy had four. Freshman center Ryan Corner saw some rare time in the first half, playing six minutes and grabbing four rebounds and getting an assist and a steal.
“When you go to your bench, you’re looking for helpers,” Scott said. “And every guy was today, and that’s what made it a really, really good team win for us.”
For Mills, the 13 points were a career-high and he was part of a foursome of freshman that scored 40 points for Air Force.
“When we get out there we’ve just got to go perform,” said Mills, who helped Air Force outscore UNLV by 13 points during his time on the floor. “I feel like I did that and the rest of the people on the bench did that.
“I try to do the little things to help us win, and it turned out to be a lot today.”
Ethan Taylor continued his strong freshman season with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, nearly replicating the program’s first-ever triple-double that he posted on Saturday.
But in the end, as UNLV crept closer, it was Walker who knocked down a 3-pointer, followed by a jumper. He then added three free throws, closing with eight of his 14 points in the final 2 minutes, 8 seconds.
“This is what he does, it’s in his nature,” Mills said.
Walker said there wasn’t an extra calmness that comes with being the team’s lone senior. He just took advantage of what was presented to him.
“I don’t really think about it too much, just, a shot’s a shot,” he said. “When you get an opportunity to shoot the ball, you’ve got to put it in the basket.”
UNLV (10-8, 2-3) was led by Bryce Hamilton’s 32 points and Donovan Williams added 19.