The connection that helped Air Force secure the point guard with the look of a program cornerstone was forged around the time Ethan Taylor was born.
Newman David Lay, the basketball coach at Memorial High School in Houston, used to work summer camps with the Falcons during Joe Scott’s first stint as the program’s head coach.
Fast forward about 18 years later, Taylor was on Lay’s high school team and had committed to Air Force when coach Dave Pilipovich was fired in March 2019.
Taylor turned to his coach when Scott was rehired as Pilipovich’s replacement, and the recommendation he received was all he needed to hear.
“He’s been an Air Force fan for a while, so he knew coach Scott and what he was capable of,” said Taylor, who then followed through with his commitment and spent the 2020-21 season at the Air Force prep school, where he was named athlete of the year.
“I haven’t regretted it since then,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s impact as a freshman has been immediate. Through Air Force’s 6-1 start – it’s best since 2007 – the 6-foot-5 point guard leads the team in minutes (38.7 per game), rebounds (5.7), steals (2.2) and assists (3.6). He’s third on the team in scoring (9.6).
Taylor has earned Mountain West freshman of the week for two consecutive weeks.
“He’s been playing out of his mind,” junior center Nikc Jackson said. “We’re super proud and over the moon with how he’s played and a lot of the other freshmen as well.”
Taylor’s ability to handle the point guard spot has allowed the Falcons to move A.J. Walker to a shooting guard position, where he’s averaged 24.8 points over the past four games.
“I don’t see him as a freshman,” Walker said. “He just has this composure with him. I trust him, if he brings the ball up I have no worries.”
Taylor said the rebounding element is new to his game, but has become a source of pride. He’s led the team in boards in the past two games and three times overall.
Scott knows challenges await. Teams will throw presses and different looks to try to rattle the freshman, but so far he’s handled it – he hasn’t committed more than four turnovers in a game despite playing at least 36 minutes each contest at the point.
Experience, and perhaps time in the weight room, will also help Taylor’s game, Scott said, but he’s already “filling up the stat sheet.”
“He has some offensive ability there that hasn’t shown up yet,” Scott said.
Taylor was the first Division I recruit to come from his school, and he told The Gazette prior to the season that he had no knowledge of the Air Force Academy before the first call came from a basketball coach. He put “Air Force University” in his first tweet about his recruitment.
But thanks to some advice back home and a team that has thrown him immediately into the mix, things couldn’t be going much better for the freshman as he awaits what figures to be his biggest game yet with Army (4-3) set to visit Clune Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s definitely been amazing, I’m not going to lie,” Taylor said. “Just taking that next step from high school and prep and being able to play with the guys at the highest level, it’s definitely breathtaking. I love it.”