As he makes his way through the Mountain West for the first time in nearly two decades, the primary need for his Air Force program is coming into focus for Joe Scott.
They’re going to have to shoot their way back into contention.
“The league is a very good shooting league,” said Scott when asked to contrast the challenges facing Air Force now with those he found from 2000-04 when he built the Falcons into conference champions.
“As we look down the road, how are we going to get to that point? That’s a big part of it right now is addressing that. That’s got to be a staple for us.”
In conference games the Falcons rank seventh in the 11-team league in 3-point percentage (.324) and a respectable fourth in overall shooting percentage (.467). That hasn’t translated into many wins for the Falcons (4-12, 2-10 Mountain West) because they rank last in the conference in turnovers and rebounding, so they’re attempting fewer shots than anyone else.
So, no, won’t be a quick fix with improved shooters. But that’s the most sure-fire way to make a dent in a league that has four teams making a run toward NCAA Tournament consideration.
Scott noted that when he arrived there were typically three teams in the NCAA Tournament conversation and height, not shooting, was the prevailing strength in the conference. That’s not to say height isn’t still a factor.
The Mountain West has five of the nation's top 114 teams in 3-point shooting.
While Air Force can make short-term fixes like cutting turnovers and developing talent like sophomore Nikc Jackson and coaxing more consistency out of shooters like senior Chris Joyce and freshman Glen McClintock — items that will continue to be addressed as the Falcons travel to UNLV (6-9, 3-5) for games on Saturday and Sunday — the long game comes in the form of recruiting.
The Air Force football team signed at least 28 three-star recruits (the program does not release a list of its signees because of various rules, so the number was compiled by The Gazette) in a class that signed this week and in December, so it showed the academy can thrive on the recruiting trail despite no in-person interaction. Scott feels the basketball team also has some advantages, primarily because other schools will be limited in scholarship openings as players won’t lose eligibility this season because of COVID-19. So, Air Force can express genuine interest in someone whereas “there’s a lot of hemming and hawing going on from other schools because they’re trying to figure out (the situation) for themselves,” Scott said.
“I don’t think it’s set us back,” he said of the altered recruiting landscape.