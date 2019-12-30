The final nonconference tuneup will be all that and more for Air Force men's basketball, as it hosts UC Riverside at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Riverside is 2-0 against Mountain West competition — overcoming a 20-point deficit vs. Fresno State — prompting Falcons (6-7) coach Dave Pilipovich to label the Highlanders the conference leaders.
“Excited about this game, moving us forward to play UNLV,” said Pilipovich, referencing the resumption of conference play coming Saturday.
Riverside (9-5) won by 19 points at Nebraska, won by 15 at San Jose State and crushed a Denver team that Air Force defeated 79-75.
The Highlanders just added 6-foot-9 Washington State transfer Arinze Chidom, and he scored 23 points with 10 rebounds at Fresno State.
Pilipovich explains weight loss
If Pilipovich looks a little more trim on the Air Force sideline, it’s due to a 24-pound weight loss that he attributes to cutting sugars from his diet.
The idea was hatched from a book his wife, Kelly, read while the two were on a trip to San Diego in August.
“I feel more energy,” he said. “I feel better that way.
“When I drop dead tomorrow, please tell everybody, ‘He looked good, felt good.’”
Shoulder injury to Kinrade
Air Force was already planning to work junior Ameka Akaya into the rotation as he reintegrates himself into the fold after missing the first semester for academic reasons.
Those efforts might be forced forward after a shoulder injury might keep sophomore Abe Kinrade, who has served as the first big man off the bench, out for a few games.
“Ameka can slide in there now,” Pilipovich said.
Women’s team nearly at full strength
Kassady Huffman still hasn’t been cleared to return to the Air Force women’s team, following knee surgery after an injury in February.
Coach Chris Gobrecht said the knee is the final hurdle remaining for the Air Academy graduate, who took an academic turnback that meant separating from the academy. The shot-blocking 6-foot-2 center will resume classes in January and could have returned to action after the end of the first semester.
Gobrecht said Huffman could be ready to return this weekend, but it will be a while before she’s at full strength.
“She hasn’t been practicing, so she’s way behind in that capacity,” Gobrecht said.
Air Force grads on NFL Playoff rosters
The Falcons will be represented during the NFL playoffs.
Ben Garland, a 2010 graduate, is the starting center for the San Francisco 49ers. Austin Cutting, who graduated in May, is the long snapper for the Minnesota Vikings.
Tight end Garrett Griffin, a 2016 graduate, is on injured reserve for the New Orleans Saints.