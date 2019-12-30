The day after the Cheez-It Bowl, Air Force basketball coach Dave Pilipovich showed his team a video clip that had nothing to do with basketball.
The clip featured Falcons running back Kade Remsberg taking an option pitch on fourth and goal from the 3 in the fourth quarter against Washington State and diving across the pylon before taking a punishing hit.
The play provided the final margin in the Falcons’ 31-21 victory Friday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
“He says, ‘I’m going to get in. Come hell or high water, I’m getting in,’” Pilipovich said. “He laid it on the line. That’s heart.”
Pilipovich also singled out a fourth-down stop from safety Jeremy Fejedelem as an example of an individual showing fortitude. On the fourth-quarter play, Fejedelem squared up Cougars running back Max Borghi and denied him entry to the end zone.
The football game was a frequent topic Monday, as Air Force basketball and hockey coaches hosted a press conference.
Hockey coach Frank Serratore said he found the victory from coach Troy Calhoun’s team impressive, mostly in that in accentuated all that he finds most critical about having success in team sports at the academy.
“To be honest with you, it’s inspiring,” Serratore said. “It’s inspiring to see. We’ve used our football team a lot as an example with our team of where we want to be — doing common things uncommonly well.
“It’s like Vince Lombardi football, blocking and tackling better than the other team.”
Women’s basketball coach Chris Gobrecht has unique perspective on the depth of the football team. Gobrecht lost point guard Briana Autrey-Thompson to academic issues for the first semester and had no other players at that position to replace her. The football team, on the other hand, notched its biggest road victory of the year behind third-string quarterback Mike Schmidt, had part-time starter Grant Donaldson named defensive MVP of the bowl game and had six players gain more than 500 yards from scrimmage in an 11-2 season.
“They just are ferocious,” Gobrecht said. “I love how they play. They’re definitely going to continue to be who we want to model our program after, just get to the point where the next guy up is just as good and just as ready as the one who is playing in front of them and have a couple layers of older players you just know you can count on. So, we’re trying to get there.”