When this game went off-script, Pacific proved to be the more effective at improvising than Air Force.
The Tigers came up with a four-point play just before the first-half buzzer and outscored the Falcons 9-0 on second-chance – often scrambling – points in the second half.
That was enough, in an 82-69 victory on Saturday night in Stockton, Calif.
The Falcons were also hurt by a slow start that saw them fall into a 9-0 hole as coach Dave Pilipovich stuck with the young lineup that helped the team defeat Missouri State on Wednesday. But when veterans Ryan Swan, Pervis Louder, Lavelle Scottie and Caleb Morris checked in, the game instantly turned and Air Force took its lone lead at 30-29 late in the first half.
Swan finished with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Morris added 10 and Louder and Scottie each scored 10.
Freshman A.J. Walker, who scored 20 on Wednesday, scored just one point on 0-for-5 shooting.
“It was eye-opening for him,” Pilipovich told 740 KVOR’s Jim Arthur on the radio postgame show.
The Falcons looked like they would take the game into the locker room tied 32-32, but Pacific’s Ajare Sanni buried a desperation 3-pointer with 2 seconds left and drew a foul and made the free throw.
“That kind of threw off our mojo,” Swan said.
The Falcons never caught up in the second half and didn’t help themselves by hitting just 3-of-12 3-point attempts after halftime.
But the overall shooting was good enough, as Air Force made 26-of-49 shots (53.1 percent) against a zone defense. They also turned the ball over just 10 times, though Pacific was again at its opportunistic best in those moments with 20 points off those 10 miscues.
The Falcons return home for games next week against Denver on Wednesday and Army on Saturday before taking an extended break for finals.