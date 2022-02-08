Air Force gambled on the 3-pointer at UNLV and went bust.
The Falcons shot 30.4 percent overall – including 6-of-25 (24%) from 3-point range – and were blown out 78-44 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the fourth consecutive loss for coach Joe Scott’s team.
Looking to complete a season sweep after beating the Runnin’ Rebels last month at Clune Arena, Air Force was outrebounded 40-18 in the blowout.
The lone bright spot for the Falcons was the return of Ethan Taylor (sprained left ankle), the freshman point guard who missed Saturday’s home loss to New Mexico. Taylor played 37 minutes, scoring 10 points.
Bryce Hamilton led UNLV (14-10, 6-5 Mountain West) with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Royce Ham had 12 points and 16 rebounds.
Air Force (10-12, 3-8) opened with a 15-9 lead 10 minutes into the game before UNLV absolutely put the clamps down. The Falcons hit just two field goals over the final 7 minutes of the first half and didn’t hit a shot from the field in the second half until Jake Heibreder’s 3-pointer with 14:17 remaining.
During that time the Rebels turned a 2-point lead into a 19-point advantage.
UNLV outscored the Falcons 28-10 in the paint and hit 11-of-19 from 3-point range. It also held a 13-4 advantage in second-chance points, as 10 of its 40 rebounds came on the offensive end.
Air Force’s top four scorers – Taylor (10), Heidbreder (8), Jeffrey Mills (6) and Lucas Moerman (5) – were freshmen.
The Falcons made a lineup shift, starting Nikc Jackson at center instead of Moerman.
Air Force slipped to 2-32 all-time against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center. On the other hand, the Falcons have won six of the past eight meetings between the teams at Clune Arena, including a 69-62 win on Jan. 20.
The Falcons are in action again on Saturday at San Diego State. The Aztecs won both meetings last year by more than 30 points.
Air Force, after an 8-4 start, has dropped eight of its past 10.