Playing without its most consistent player in a building in which it has never won, Air Force was going to need some help.
Utah State didn’t provide it.
The Aggies hit 55.8 percent from the field and ran away with it late, topping the Falcons 79-62 in Logan, Utah.
Utah State is now 11-0 against Air Force at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Injured Air Force forward Ryan Swan (concussion protocol) did not play, leaving the Falcons with a void in the middle. They tried to combat that with penetration from guards, but when the ball was then kicked back out the Falcons didn’t hit 3s, making just 2 of 10 in the first half. A 16-point halftime deficit resulted.
“We definitely missed our big-man presence down there,” said Air Force sophomore forward Keaton Van Soelen in a post-game interview with 740 AM KVOR's Jim Arthur. Van Soelen had a career-high with 16 points along with four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
The shots began to fall in the second half, with Air Force (5-9, 0-2 Mountain West) draining 8 of its first 10 3s in the half, and the deficit fell to single digits at 61-52.
But Utah State’s consistent shooting, aided by 25 assists on 29 baskets, never permitted a prolonged run.
Sam Merrill led four Aggies (11-4, 1-1) in double figures with 18 points with 12 assists. Neemias Queta scored 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting with 10 rebounds.
Lavelle Scottie scored 14 points for Air Force, making 5-of-19 shots.
The Falcons cleaned up some of their persistent issues, hitting 8-of-10 free throws and turning the ball over just nine times while forcing 17 from Utah State. But the sporadic shooting that leveled out at 39.3 percent was too much to overcome.