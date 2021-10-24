Fresh faces will fill out a sizeable portion of the Air Force basketball team in 2021-22.
Coach Joe Scott said as many as seven freshmen could step into the rotation when the season begins Nov. 11 at South Dakota.
“We are going to rely on and play a lot of freshmen,” Scott said. “We know that. What that does is it puts our upperclassmen in certain types of roles.”
The Falcons won’t release a roster that includes freshmen until the week of the first game, but Scott identified four freshmen – Ethan Taylor (a 6-foot-4 guard from Houston) and Lucas Moerman (a 6-10 center from Doherty High School in Colorado Springs) among those coming from the prep school and Ezra McKenna (6-8 forward from Fort Walton Beach, Fla.) and Jake Heidebreder (6-4 guard who was a three-star recruit from Floyds Knobs, Ind.) among the direct entries – who could play quickly.
Scott noted the size and speed the freshmen bring to multiple positions.
“It’s a good class, but we’ve got to keep going and hopefully in two years from now we’ll be saying it was a really good class,” Scott said.
Hired on April 1, 2019, Scott faced complications from COVID-19 from Day 1 but said he was able to get several players signed and into the prep school from the high school class of 2019. They were mixed with players like Moerman, who had committed to the Falcons under the previous coaching staff led by Dave Pilipovich.
The class of direct-enter freshmen were recruited by Scott’s staff.
So, as Scott continues to implement his system, he’ll be doing so with far more players he has hand picked. And among the rest of the Falcons’ roster, only senior guard A.J. Walker had seen a large role prior to Scott’s arrival.
Walker and junior forward Nikc Jackson are the only players among Air Force’s top six scorers from last year who return.
Other players with experience include sophomore Joseph Octave (who scored 18 points in a victory over New Mexico last year), junior guard Carter Murphy (who started five games last year and owns a 37.1 career 3-point percentage) and senior forward Abe Kinrade (who has shot 44.9 percent in his career as a reserve on the interior).
While Jackson and Walker will be leaned on heavily, the other roles would appear to be up for grabs. And Jackson said the team has been better for the competition.
“Honestly, their sense of urgency has been unmatched from any group of young guys that I’ve seen,” he said of the freshmen. “Honestly it’s been leaps and bounds, so much better for everyone’s development. When you have freshmen that you know have the chance to play, they have the fight in them to go and try to outwork you; as an upperclassmen I’m not getting outworked.
“So we just keep building each other up, up and up.”
Jackson said Moerman in particular has shown to be a “pretty good rim protector,” so his presence may allow Jackson to fully reprise the role he saw last year when he drew the assignment of guarding the opponents’ big man – a tall ask for the 6-8 Jackson, particularly considering the offensive contributions he was asked to give as well.
The Falcons were picked to finish 11th in the 11-team Mountain West. Scott knows the way the season plays out will depend not only on how the freshman class is able to contribute immediately, but how they improve month to month as they adapt to Division I basketball while at the same time keeping up with all they’re asked to do as cadets.
But he’s also been encouraged by what he’s seen so far.
“I just think there’s a lot there,” Scott said. “In this process that we’re in, having freshmen like that that we’re going to lean on very heavily is critically important.”