Lavelle Scottie stepped onto Michigan’s floor for the first time this week.
This was the home of the Fab 5. Last year’s runner-up. The team currently ranked No. 5 in the nation and one of eight remaining unbeaten teams.
Was he overwhelmed?
Not so much.
“Practicing on Michigan’s floor is like practicing on any other floor I’ve practiced on,” said the Air Force junior, who is averaging 11.5 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds. “This is just another game to me. It’s another game on the schedule.”
Fellow junior Caleb Morris shared similar thoughts.
“I wouldn’t say it feels different,” said Morris, who has averaged 12.3 points over his past four games after shaking off the effects of a bruised back and sprained ankle. “It’s just bigger, I would say.”
Air Force (4-6) isn’t oblivious to the circumstances. The Falcons understand how good coach John Beilein’s team can be behind its trio of Ignas Brazdeikis (15.8 ppg), Charles Matthews (14.3 ppg) and Jordan Poole (13.4). Air Force is 2-13 all-time against the Big Ten.
There’s just not a sense of awe for this veteran group. They’ve played in Madison Square Garden, New Mexico’s Pit and in the spectacle that is UNLV. They’ve also played a tight game with Nevada and the Martin Twins. They’ve been there, done that. Albeit always on the losing side.
If anything, that’s what this opportunity means to them. It’s not about gaining the experience, but having the chance to do something with it with a roster that’s enjoyed seven days away from action to rest, recuperate and, they believe, recalibrate.
“Top 5 team in the nation,” Morris said. “You get to come into their place over Christmas break and try to get a dub. That’s always a good opportunity and something anybody in college basketball would look forward to.”
Playing at Michigan (11-0) is certainly not new to coach Dave Pilipovich and two members of his staff. Pilipovich was an assistant with the Wolverines from 2005-07 under Tommy Amaker. He briefly overlapped with Beilein, staying on board for several weeks to help with the transition before leaving for an assistant position with Air Force.
Associate head coach Andrew Moore was also on Michigan’s staff from 2002-07, and assistant Nate Zandt, a 2006 Michigan grad, was a student assistant from 2001-06.
Pilipovich saw improvement in his team in its past four games, as it recovered from a blowout loss to Colorado to go 2-2 with wins over Missouri State and Denver and losses at Pacific and in gut-wrenching fashion to Army — blowing a 17-point lead.
The full group is now healthy and at his disposal, allowing Pilipovich to mix combinations and styles. At the very least, it intends to show Michigan everything it can do.
Air Force is 4-82 all-time against ranked teams, but three of those victories have come under Pilipovich.
“We’ve got nothing to lose,” Pilipovich said. “Besides the guys in this room right here and some parents, who else thinks we’re going to win? Right? It’s our group who believes in it.”