Air Force seems close to reaching the surface. But for now, it remains underwater.
The Falcons dropped their ninth straight game on Saturday, falling 67-64 at home to Fresno State after a somewhat impromptu Senior Day presentation.
The past three losses have come by an average of 4.7 points. The three before that were by an average of eight points. The three before that? 29.3.
“No one’s happy with the result, obviously,” coach Joe Scott said. “That’s part of this process. But I know I’m focused on the process, and what I know I’ve seen from our guys is three straight games … I’ve seen what I need to see.”
“When you exhibit those habits game after game after game, you learn how to teach yourself how to take that next step to get that result, to produce the result that we all want.”
In terms of ebb and flow, this game was a virtual copy of Thursday night’s loss to Fresno State. In both games the Bulldogs surged ahead by double digits (in this case, 14 points) by capitalizing on an extended rough stretch for Air Force. The Falcons were outscored 27-11 during 10 minutes in the first half as they committed six turnovers, most coming against a Fresno State press.
Air Force (4-16, 2-14 Mountain West) came back and took the lead on a layup from Chris Joyce with 14:29 remaining. The Bulldogs moved back ahead by five. The Falcons forced another tie with 8 minutes left. Fresno State pulled back ahead by five and finally closed it out.
That’s become the new recurring story for the Falcons, but it’s a definite improvement over the nine losses of 17 or more points that blanketed the first 14 games of the season.
“We’ve got to find some way where we can break through that and gain a one-point lead, two-point lead and put a little pressure on them instead of us having the pressure to come back and take the lead,” said forward Keaton Van Soelen, who scored eight points with six rebounds.
Fellow senior Chris Joyce also had eight and six on the day. They, along with Ameka Akaya (who had nine points) were honored prior to the game. The Falcons still have a two-game series against New Mexico on the schedule. The erratic COVID-19 situation with the Lobos prompted Air Force to move up its Senior Day ceremony to ensure it could take place.
Nikc Jackson scored a game-high 13 points for Air Force. Six players scored eight or more points.
Center Orlando Robinson paced Fresno State (9-7, 7-7) with 21 points and 11 rebounds.